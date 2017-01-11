Rotary to honor couple for commitment to community, service

By Heidi Hoks

For The Patriot Paul and Sheila Steiner will be honored posthumously with the local Rotary’s Service Above Self award. (Submitted photo)

The Waconia-West Carver Rotary will posthumously bestow one of its highest honors on a Waconia couple.

The 15th annual Waconia-West Carver Gourmet Wine Dinner will be held at Vandy’s Grille on Saturday, Jan. 21. Each year, the Waconia-West Carver Rotary Club honors someone that exemplifies the Rotary Way of Life by bestowing the Service Above Self Award to them. This year’s Service Above Self recipients are a much beloved Waconia couple – Paul and Sheila Steiner.

He was known in Waconia as an all-around great guy. She was known as a true lady. Together they were known as invincible advocates — not only for the City of Waconia, but also for Carver County.

They met at a USO dance in Oxford, England, in May 1944. Across the room, the young American soldier saw a beautiful young lady with dancing eyes and Paul’s own eyes became star-struck. Paul and Sheila had a whirlwind courtship, and by September 1944, they were engaged before Paul was shipped out to fight in France and Belgium. When Paul returned, they married in May of 1945.

Unfortunately, Paul still had work to do on the continent and the two had to wait to be together for a year.

By 1946, the couple had moved to the United States where Paul became a prominent builder in the Twin Cities. However, philanthropy was in the blood of this couple. Making a part of the world a better place would also become part of their legacy.

While Paul was a builder of physical buildings, he was also a builder of the human spirit. He campaigned heavily to strengthen his adopted hometown of Waconia, redeveloping a commercial block downtown, supporting Waconia Ridgeview Hospital and the Carver County Historical Society, and organizing the Faith Rutz Lake Cemetery. He also gave freely of his bounteous garden and, of course, of his wit and kind nature. In his obituary notes, he was quoted as saying just months before his death, “I think it’s important to leave the world a better place. I hope I’ve been able to do that.”

While Paul was a builder of spirit, Sheila was a builder of the heart. She volunteered countless hours for many local organizations, including the League of Women Voters, Minnesota International Center, the Southern Valley Alliance for Battered Women and the Waconia Friends of the Library.

Friends of Sheila’s say Sheila felt it was so important to leave the world a better place for her children and the children of others, to put enchantment in the eyes of children so they, too, wanted to do more and be more. As Sheila herself had stated, “When you’re with a child, you see the world through their eyes and they’re always so excited and amazed. That’s the way I like to look at things, the way I’ve lived my life.”

Together Paul and Sheila gave to and volunteered at many organizations including their church – Faith Lutheran Church – in a myriad of ways. They also funded the construction of the nearby Marie Steiner Kelting Hospice Home, part of the Ridgeview Medical Center. They worked as tireless advocates for hospice and are featured in the Ridgeview Medical Center website encouraging others to do the same. In addition, the two played hosts to relatives, foreign exchange students, two foster children and innumerable newcomers to the community. They were true partners in life in every sense of the word and made their partnership work for good.

Ever humble, Paul was noted in his obituary as saying, “I’m a very, very lucky guy. I’ve had good friends that have helped me along the way. I hope I’ve been able to reciprocate to some extent.”

Through it all, their family remained their focus and they remained devoted to one another. On July 15, 2015, Sheila slipped her hand in Paul’s for the last time and peacefully passed away. Paul would follow her on Nov. 4, 2016.

“Paul and Sheila Steiner are so deserving of this award,” notes the Rotary’s Gourmet Wine Dinner committee chair Chuck Dueber.

“Our only regret,” adds Gourmet Wine Dinner committee member Keith Sjodin, “is that they aren’t here to receive it in person, that it’s being given posthumously.”

But they’ll be there, looking down and smiling – not because of the award, but because of how much light is given to all the causes they championed all their lives – causes that helped Carver County become a better place to live.

The 15th annual Waconia-West Carver Gourmet Wine Dinner will be held at Vandy’s Grille on Saturday, Jan. 21, with the social hour beginning at 5 p.m. Tickets are $90 per person and may be purchased from any Rotary club member or by calling Chuck Dueber at 612-281-0093.

A five-course gourmet dinner prepared by local chefs will be served with wine paired with each course. Entertainment for the evening will include a live auction, a silent auction, presentations about the International Exchange program and the Strive Program and the special Service Above Self Award.

Tickets for the Gourmet Wine Dinner are limited and the majority of the ticket price goes to support a number of projects in the Waconia and West Carver area and to make this part of the county better for everyone living here.