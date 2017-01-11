Wildcats shine in home meet

< >

A long layoff did little to stop the ascent of Waconia gymnastics team, as the ‘Cats went toe-to-toe with perennial powerhouse Watertown-Mayer.

“We did extremely well,” coach Britney Magdal said. “It’s been a long time coming – this being our first meet of the year and all of the other teams having three, four meets under their belt already. We came in very prepared, we hit on all of our events, and I think we did the best we could do tonight.”

The Royals edged out the Wildcats with a score of 139.925, just one point more than Waconia’s 138.975. Litchfield rounded out the triangular meet with a scored of 123.5.

The Jan. 5 meet was only the second competition for the Wildcats, the first taking place all the way back on Dec. 10.

“I think we did really good, for the first meet of the year, besides the invite,” Amanda Fawcett said. “I think we came out and did well. I was pleasantly surprised. I’m really excited after this meet for what can happen.”

Waconia came out strong on vault, taking four of the top six spots to put Watertown-Mayer behind early. Katie Fahrenkamp led the way with a 9.25, followed by Sydney Shea (9.125), Fawcett (8.65), Caroline Kimmel (8.6) and Grace Edsill (8.45).

The ‘Cats then moved on to the uneven bars, an event that had previously been a weak spot.

“Floor is always our event that we dominate but bars has come an extremely long way,” Magdal said. “It was exciting to see our bars score go up tonight and have all of our girls hit on bars.”

Fahrenkamp led all gymnasts with a 9.025, with Shea posting a 8.35, Fawcett recording a 7.95, Kimmel tallying a 7.9 and Katelyn Hawkins scoring a 7.3.

Taking on the beam next, it was time for Shea to shine. The freshman showed why she was competing among the best last year at state on the beam, scoring a 9.325 on Thursday night.

“I stuck everything and I was really confident,” Shea said.

Fahrenkamp was edged out of second place by 0.05, posting a score of 9.05. Therese Wright scored a 8.45, Kimmel recorded a 7.9 and Payton Baumann tallied a 7.25.

The night concluded with a stellar performance on the floor exercise, as Waconia and Watertown-Mayer put on a show with their highest scores of the night.

“Floor is usually our best and we proved it tonight,” Fawcett said.

Fahrenkamp edged out Watertown-Mayer’s Ailsa Gilbert for the top score, posting a 9.6 to beat Gilbert by one point. Shea finished just behind the Royals’ Paige Thibault, scoring a 9.125. Fawcett scored an 8.7, Kimmel tallied an 8.125 and Baumann recorded an 8.1.

“I think we did really good,” Shea said of the team’s performance. “We’re getting more confident and sticking our routines more. [We’re] having fun and smiling and cheering each other on.”

While the ‘Cats didn’t see any action for nearly a month, the break didn’t keep them from working hard.

“I think we did amazing,” said Abby Larsen, who led a strong junior varsity effort with an all-around score of 31.3. “We have practiced really hard for the last few weeks, and this was just really amazing for the whole team.”

Though Watertown-Mayer edged out Waconia in the final score, the Wildcats had a lot to be proud of. Waconia posted high scores (including first and second place in the all-around standings for Fahrenkamp and Shea, 36.925 and 35.925) and the ‘Cats showcased the skills they have been perfecting in practice.

“It was exciting because we had a couple of weeks to continue working new skills and build on our routines and endurance,” Magdal said. “The girls were just ready. They were ready to compete and they were ready to perform so it was great to see them step up and all of their hard work come through.”