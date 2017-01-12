Boys dominate to open 2017

Logan Herrmann scored four points in Central’s 75-39 win over New Ulm Cathedral on Thursday. (Adam Gruenewald/The Times)

By Adam Gruenewald

[email protected]

Central boys’ basketball started 2017 with a pair of convincing non-conference home wins, defeating both Legacy Christian Academy last Tuesday, 84-46, and New Ulm Cathedral on Thursday, 75-39.

Legacy Christian

Central opened the week with a 84-46 win over Legacy Christian on Tuesday, a game where they led 45-20 at halftime.

Logan Corlett paced the Raiders with 21 points, while three others were in double figures as Kellen Erpenbach and Cade Zellmann each scored 13 and Reilly O’Neil had 10.

Head coach Tom Doyscher said Corlett, who also had 19 points against New Ulm Cathedral, is playing well right now.

“He knows that he’s the best big man on the floor and is playing with confidence,” said Doyscher. “He’s dominating the boards, he’s scoring inside and he’s making his free throws. He’s doing things we’ve seen him do in practice and he’s starting to get into a flow and that’s important for us.”

Also, Zach Stockman, Nathan Worm and Carter Clemensen each put up seven, Matthew Johnson had four and Mykel Conrad scored two for the Raiders.

New Ulm Cathedral

Ahead just 22-18 in the early minutes of their matchup with New Ulm Cathedral, the Raiders starting making shots in bunches putting away their opponent with a 32-8 run spanning the first and second halves to get an easy 75-39 home win.

A score inside by Nathan Hauser cut the Central edge to 22-18 with about 5:30 left in the half, but the Raiders then went on a 14-2 stretch to close the half.

Head coach Tom Doyscher said New Ulm Cathedral graduating most of their team from a year ago that gave Central a close matchup last season.

“They are starting over,” said “Even when we were up (four), you knew we had them overmatched.”

Zach Stockman hit a turnaround jumper and then made a shot while taking contact before Kellen Erpenbach made a layup.

With Stockman, who scored 14 points for Central on the bench with his third foul, Cade Zellmann then hit a 3-pointer, Logan Corlett made 2-of-2 from the line and Reilly O’Neil scored inside before Ben Schumacher got a late bucket for Cathedral just before halftime.

O’Neil, who finished with eight points of the bench for Central, said the Raiders were executing their game plan but simply weren’t finishing their easy shots to begin the game.

“We just had to finish better,” said O’Neil. “That was just about it. We missed a lot of bunnies, otherwise we played fine. It was just finishing.”

O’Neil, only a sophomore, said he likes coming off the bench.

“I like it,” he said. “As a sophomore it is getting me a lot of experience, I’m learning a lot and I get to see what everybody does for the starting group so then next year, I can use a lot of this.”

With six seniors, including three in the starting lineup in Erpenbach, Carter Clemensen, and Stockman, O’Neil said he and his younger teammates can depend on them.

“A lot of them have played quite a few minutes this year,” said O’Neil. “They teach me a lot, especially in practice and in games, they help me out with little tidbits.”

Ahead 36-20 at halftime, the Raiders kept the run going in the second half as Corlett, who finished with a game-high 19 points, scored inside. BJ Mages answered for Cathedral, but Stockman made 1-of-2 for the line, Corlett had four straight points inside and Kellen Erpenbach hit a layup for a 45-21 lead with 14:30 remaining.

Nathan Hauser then cut the lead to 23 with a midrange jumper, but Cade Zellmann scored for Central, Carter Clemensen scored the next five points and Kellen Erpenbach then scored inside to make it 54-26 with about 11 minutes left in the contest.

Central easily maintained the advantage from that point on as both teams utilized their benches extensively in the final 9 minutes with Logan Herrmann notably scoring four points in the final couple of minutes for Central.

Of particular note, Erpenbach, who finished with eight points, is now 23 points shy of 1,000 for his career with Doyscher anticipating more of a certainty with reaching the milestone than Brice Panning a season ago. Panning surpassed 1,000 points in the final game of 2016 for Central, a section final loss.

With back to back wins to open 2017 and a 8-2 record, Doyscher said the Raiders will face some tough competition coming up.

“We’ve had two of those back to back,” said Doyscher. “Those days are over now.”

New Ulm C 20 19 39

Central 36 39 75

New Ulm Cathedral – Alex Hillesheim 0 0-0 0, Nathan Hauser 5 0-0 10, John Gillis 0 0-0 0, Ben Schmacher 2 0-0 4, BJ Mages 1 0-0 2, David Berg 1 1-2 4, Jon Zinniel 5 0-0 11, James Gillis 1 0-0 3, Mark Schommer 0 0-0 0, Chris Knowles 1 0-0 2, Brandon Wolf 1 0-0 3, Ethan Kirchberg 0 0-0 0, Kyle Goblirsch 0 0-0 0, Brendan O’Brien 0 0-0 0, TOTALS – 17 1-2 39

Central – Carter Clemensen 4 0-0 10, Kellen Erpenbach 4 0-0 8, Cade Zellmann 2 0-0 5, Zach Stockman 5 4-5 14, Logan Corlett 7 5-5 19, Nathan Worm 0 0-0 0, Reilly O’Neil 4 0-0 8, Matthew Johnson 1 1-1 3, Matthew Johnson 1 0-0 2, Mykel Conrad 0 0-0 0, Reed Wischnack 1 0-0 2, Payton Dvorak 0 0-0 0, Andrew Heuer 0 0-0 0, Logan Herrmann 2 0-0 4, Jaret Glander 0 0-0 0, TOTALS 31 10-11 75

Three Pointers – New Ulm Cathedral 4 (Berg, Zinniel, Gillis, Wolf), Central 3 (Clemensen 2, Zellmann)

Next Up

The Raiders (8-2, 0-1) home game against Minnesota River Conference foe Jordan on Tuesday was postponed due to weather.

They then head on the road, starting with Belle Plaine on Friday and New Richland H-E-G at 12:30 p.m. at Hopkins on Saturday.

“Those are three good teams,” said Doyscher. “I don’t think it will affect how we play but it’s time to get on the tough part of the schedule and find out what we got.”

Central then travels to Sibley East on Tuesday, Jan. 17, and rival Mayer Lutheran on Thursday, Jan. 19.

Follow Adam Gruenewald on Twitter @adamgruenewald.