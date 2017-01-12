Advertisement For Bids/Proposa – INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 108

Request for

Group Insurance Proposal

Central Public Schools ISD #108 requests proposals for group insurance coverage for the health plan year beginning July 1, 2017. Sealed proposals will be accepted in paper form until 4:00 pm central time on Friday, March 31, 2017 at Central Public Schools District Office, 531 Morse Street, PO Box 247, Norwood Young America, MN 55368. Copies of the request for proposal and exhibits may be requested from Brian Corlett [email protected] and will be sent electronically at no charge. District reserves the right to reject any or all bids and to waive informalities. District reserves the right to select the proposal which it determines to be in the best interest of the District.

Published in the

Norwood Young America Times

January 12, 19, 2017

640245