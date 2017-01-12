Concert in Waconia will benefit domestic violence victims’ group

No Man’s String Band will perform at a benefit concert in Waconia. (Submitted photo)

The Southern Valley Alliance for Battered Women is kicking off its 35th anniversary with a benefit concert.

On Saturday, Jan. 14, No Man’s String Band will perform at Faith Lutheran Church in Waconia. Admission is free, but donations are welcome. Donations will be used to provide direct services to victims of domestic violence.

No Man’s String Band features Nic Hentges and Justin Rosckes, both Waconia natives. The band was named champions of the Minnesota Bluegrass and Old Time Music Association’s Race For A Place band contest in 2015.

“We wanted to record music that was undoubtedly bluegrass, entirely us and completely approachable for lovers of traditional and original music,” Hentges said.

Domestic violence is an epidemic, affecting one in three women and one in four men in their lifetime. In 2016, SVABW served 23 victims from Waconia and 731 women in both Carver and Scott counties.

Come out and enjoy an evening of toe-tapping music and light refreshments for a great cause.

For more information, call 952-873-4214.