County – CARVER COUNTY

MINNESOTA

BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS

December 20, 2016

Resolution #77-16: 2017

County Commissioner Compensation & Benefits

Motion by Commissioner Maluchnik, seconded by Ische:

WHEREAS, the Carver County Board of Commissioners has the authority to establish and revise compensation (salary and benefits) for County Commissioners; and

WHEREAS, the Carver County Board of Commissioners intends to provide 2017 County Commissioner salaries; and

WHEREAS, the Carver County Board of Commissioners intends to provide 2017 insurance benefits for Commissioners within the established cafeteria system;

THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED, Carver County shall provide County Commissioners with the following compensation in 2017:

A. The County Commissioner 2016 annual salary amount shall be increased by $13,500 for 2017, from $48,564 to $62,064.

B. County Commissioner monthly expense allowances shall be set at $715.00 for the Board Chair, $640.00 for the Vice-Chair and $615.00 for the others.

C. Insurance benefits for the County Commissioners shall be provided through the cafeteria plan, and include the following insurance benefits: life insurance (employee $50,000.00 life and $100,000 AD&D, spouse $2,000.00, and child $1,000.00); and single dental insurance. Additionally, the Commissioners shall receive a monthly cafeteria amount based on their health insurance elections: waiver, $150.00; single $690.00; employee + child(ren) $850.00; employee + spouse $1,175; or family, $1,450.00 throughout 2017, to use toward all elective benefits, and/or additional cash compensation.

D. The County shall provide County Commissioners selecting HRA Plan health insurance with a 2017 contribution to the Health Reimbursement Arrangement VEBA Trust of $750.00 for those with single insurance, or $1,500.00 for those with employee + child(ren), employee + spouse, or family insurance. The County shall provide Commissioners selecting HSA Plan health insurance with a 2017 contribution of $1,100.00 for those with single insurance; and $2,000.00 for those with employee + child(ren), employee + spouse, or family insurance.

BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED, that the County reserves the right to make additional adjustments to Commissioner compensation (salary or benefits) by amendment to the Carver County Personnel Policies or future Board Actions.

On vote taken, Degler, Ische, Maluchnik voted aye. Lynch, Workman voted nay.

David Hemze

County Administrator

Published in the

Waconia Patriot

January 12, 2017

640456