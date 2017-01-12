Marilyn J. Knuth, 71

Marilyn J. Knuth, age 71 of Waconia, Minnesota, passed away at Abbott-Northwestern Hospital on Jan. 4, 2017.

Memorial service on Monday, Jan. 9, 2017 at 10:30 a.m. St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Hanover with a visitation on Sunday, Jan. 8 from 3-6 p.m. at The Peterson Chapel, St. Michael, MN and one hour prior to service at the church on Monday.

Survived by her daughter, Tammy (Chris) Kainz and granddaughter, Miranda Kainz.

The Peterson Chapel 763-497-5362

St. Michael/Albertville

www.thepetersonchapel.com