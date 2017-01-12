Probates – NOTICE AND ORDER FOR HEARING ON PETITION FOR FORMAL APPOINTMENT OF SUCCESSOR PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND TRUSTEE

STATE OF MINNESOTA

COUNTY OF CARVER

DISTRICT COURT

PROBATE DIVISION

FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT

Court File No. 10-PR-13-84

Estate of

Harold E. Farnes,

a/k/a Harold Farnes and

Harold Ellwood Farnes,

Decedent.

IT IS ORDERED AND NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a Petition for Formal Appointment of Successor Personal Representative and Trustee has been filed with the Court.

The Petition requests an Order for the following relief:

1. Appointing Security Bank & Trust Co. as successor personal representative, with no bond;

2. Appointing Security Bank & Trust Co. as Trustee of the Harold E. Farnes Trust u/a/d August 18, 2003, and the two testamentary trusts established pursuant to the Will of the Decedent; and

3. Granting such other relief as may be proper.

A hearing has been scheduled for the 8th day of February, 2017, at 1:30 p.m. by this Court at Carver County Courthouse, 604 East 4th Street, Chaska, MN 55318. The above-referenced Petition shall be heard at the same time and place.

1. That notice of said hearing be given by mailing a copy of this Notice and Order for Hearing to ail interested persons at their last known addresses by U.S. Postal Service at least 15 days prior to the hearing date, and

2. Publishing a copy of this Order one (1) time in Carver County News, a legal newspaper printed and published in this county, at least twenty (20) days prior to the date fixed for said hearing.

Dated: January 3, 2017

BY THE COURT

/s/ Michael D. Wentzell,

Judge of District Court

Published in the

Carver County News

January 12, 2017

640179