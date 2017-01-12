Public Notices – PUBLIC NOTICE

Let it be known, that W.E. Pour Walls, Inc. is currently in the process of dissolving. On November 23rd, W.E. Pour Walls, Inc. filed its intent to dissolve with the Minnesota Secretary of State. If any creditors or claimants believe they are entitled to claims against W.E. Pour Walls, Inc., please send any written claims to: 150 South Fifth Street, Suite 3100, Minneapolis, Minnesota, 55402. All claims must be received by the later of ninety (90) days after the date of first publication of this notice, or ninety (90) days after the date on which written notice was provided to a creditor of claimant.

Published in the

Carver County News

January 12, 19, 26,

February 2, 2017

641585