Townships – WACONIA TOWNSHIP NOTICE OF ANNUAL MEETING AND ELECTION OF OFFICERS

Notice is hereby given to the qualified voters of Waconia Township, County of Carver, State of Minnesota, that the Annual Election of Town Officers, the Board of Canvass and the Annual Town Meeting will be held on Tuesday, March 14th, 2017. In case of inclement weather the meeting and election may be postponed until the third Tuesday in March. The election polls will be open from 10:00 AM to 8:00 PM, at which time the voters will elect a Supervisor for a 3-year term. The Annual Meeting will commence at 8:15 PM to conduct all necessary business prescribed by law. The Annual Meeting and Election will be held at the following location:

Waconia Township Hall

12777 102nd Street

Cologne, MN 55322

Sue Goede

Town Clerk

Town of Waconia

Published in the

Waconia Patriot

January 12, 19, 2017

638411