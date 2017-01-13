Elsie M. Henschen, age 89 of Carver, passed away Monday, January 9, 2017 at Ridgeview Medical Center in Waconia.

Funeral service Saturday, January 14, 2017 at 11 a.m. at Zion Lutheran Church in Benton Twp., Cologne with Rev. Eric Zacharias officiating; visitation one hour prior to the service at the church; interment Zion Lutheran Cemetery.

Elsie M. Herrmann Henschen was born on October 28, 1927 in Hancock Twp., Carver County, MN, the daughter of Henry and Emma (Rolf) Herrmann. She was baptized on November 6, 1927 and confirmed on April 6, 1941 at Zion Lutheran Church in Benton Twp., Cologne by Rev. Herman AmEnd.

Elsie attended Zion Lutheran School in Cologne and went on to Waconia High School. She helped out around home and in October of 1946 she married Lester S. Henschen at Trinity Lutheran Church in Carver by Rev. Paul Panning. In March of 1948, Elsie and Lester moved to their present farm where they worked and raised their family. For the first couple of years Elsie helped Lester on the farm and in 1961 she went to work for Massey Ferguson in Hopkins for 18 years and later cleaned doctor offices and homes. Elise volunteered at Auburn Manor in Chaska for 13 Years.

Elsie loved traveling with Lester to Europe, Colorado and the East Coast several times. She enjoyed baking, canning, playing cards, old tyme music, visiting with company, and making delicious meals.

Elsie was preceded in death by her father and mother Henry and Emma Herrmann; brothers and sisters-in-law Ray and Darlene Herrmann, LeRoy and Anna Mae Herrmann, Henry and Carlene Herrmann; father-in-law and mother-in-law William and Hulda Henschen; brothers-in-law Eldon Herrmann and Dale Lenzen.

Elsie is survived by her loving family: husband Lester Henschen; sons and daughters-in-law Tom and Donna Henschen of Colorado Springs, CO, James Henschen of Chaska, John and Becky Henschen of Mayer; grandson Nathan (Patty) Henschen of Colorado Springs, CO; sisters and brothers-in-law Irene Herrmann of Hamburg, Delores Lenzen of Waconia, Dorothy and John Miller of Cologne, Judy and Roger Wichelman of Waconia; brother Robert Herrmann of Cologne; brother-in-law Hilton Henschen of Otsego; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Casket Bearers are David Henschen, Roger Wichelman, John Miller, Steve Buetow, Jerry Buetow and Mike Lenzen.

Arrangements with the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia. www.johnsonfh.com