Cologne Council OK’s equipment purchases

Cologne City Administrator Jesse Dickson swears in Mayor Lein, who defeated incumbent Scott Williams in the 2016 election. (Adam Gruenewald/The Times)

by Adam Gruenewald

[email protected]

During a fairly short meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 3, Cologne council members approved several equipment purchases.

With a total of $100,000 budgeted as part of capital expenditures and trade-ins also taking place, council members agreed the purchase of a Bobcat S650 skid loader for $26,574.95 from Lano Equipment, a 9’2 snowplow for $6,045 from UFC, a 765-9.5 SS Tipper Box for $18,972.25 from Crysteel as well as the purchase of a regular cab 2017 Ford F-550 truck for $44,100 from Roseville Midway Ford.

All of the items were purchased from the state trade-in list, so no bids were taken, and the truck will replace a 1997 Ford truck.

While most of the items were fairly straight forward, council member Kyle Evenski in particular prompted a discussion on the benefits of a regular cab compared to a larger super cab for the truck in terms of space. Included in the discussion was the potential future addition of a fourth Public Works regular employee and storage needs.

City Administrator Jesse Dickson as well Public Works employees Brian Vos and Mark Eggers, who were in attendance, recommended the regular cab.

“We looked at the shorter cab storage in shop,” said Vos, adding that turns would also be easier with the smaller truck. “We would have to take the plow off every time we go into the shop. It would be a lot nicer to start with the plow on the regular cab.”

While the extra room might be beneficial in terms of transporting employees and equipment, Vos and Eggers also questioned how often they would make use of the extra space.

Evenski, who personally switched to a larger truck, did acknowledge the differences in use for city employees as they prepare to plow in the morning hours in the winter.

“I’m not the one up at 3 a.m. hooking the cab up,” he said.

Dickson added that the replacement of the 1997 truck is essential.

“This is a 20-year truck in dire need of replacement,” said Dickson, sharing that the city also has a 2003 truck that would need to be replaced by 2020.

Dickson also advocated for the creation and implementation of a capital replacement equipment schedule in the future that would allow the city to have a better handle on equipment in terms of trade-in value and having functional equipment and vehicles.

In other news, Cologne council members organized themselves for the upcoming year with the swearing in of new Mayor Matt Lein as well as various appointments.

Lein, who defeated Scott Williams in the 2016 election, was sworn in, while fellow newcomer Sarah Bruss was absent. Incumbent council member Don Meyer also rejoined the council.

In terms of 2017 appointments, Cologne council members agreed on the Waconia Patriot as the official newspaper, health clinic Lakeview Clinic, auditor Eide Bailly, building inspector Metro West Inspections, city attorney Melchert Hubert and Sjodin, city planner Resource Strategies and city engineer Bolton and Menk. A variety of Cologne Fire Department positions were approved as well including Fire Chief Chuck Joos, First Assistant Chief Dan Worm, Second Assistant Chief Nick Joos, Captain 1 Justin Reuch, Captain 2 Randy Clay, Captain 3 Chad Vos, Safety Officer Brad Schmitt, Training Officer Chad Vos, CFD Secretary Lisa Christianson and Incident Reporter Tom Kasel.

In terms of council positions, council members appointed Don Meyer as acting mayor, Sarah Bruss on Public Safety, Kyle Evenski as watershed representative, Evenski and Bruss on Parks and Streets, Matt Lein on Emergency Management, Carol Szaroletta on Planning Commission, Brian Vos as weed inspector, Lein and Meyer on Transportation Committee and Evenski and Szaroletta on the Personnel Committee.

The Cologne City Council will next meet on at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 17, delayed for observance of the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday on Monday, Jan. 16.

Follow Adam Gruenewald on Twitter @adamgruenewald.