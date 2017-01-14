Truck strikes, kills Waconia man in Howard Lake

By Staff Reports

A Waconia man has died after being struck by a truck Friday evening in Howard Lake.

Richard James Jacobs, 59, of Waconia was walking across the street at the intersection of Highway 12 and 7th Avenue in Howard Lake just after 6 p.m. Friday evening when he was struck by a northbound 2003 Chevy Silverado, according to the Minnesota State Patrol. The Silverado was driven by Kent Clinton Mattson, 55, of Howard Lake, who had been drinking, according to the report. The state patrol also reported icy and snow covered roadways at the scene of the incident.

Jacobs was transported to Hennepin County Medical Center, where he later died of his injuries. Mattson was uninjured in the crash.