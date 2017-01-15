Hamburg Lions members help give hall a facelift with legacy project

Using proceeds from fundraisers like their upcoming Jan. 15 pancake brunch, Hamburg Lions supported the repainting of the Hamburg Community Hall. (Adam Gruenewald/The Times)

As part of national Legacy projects, Hamburg Lions Club members recently supported a facelift project for the Hamburg Community Hall.

Completed in the fall, Lions Club members spent $5,975 to repaint the interior and an entryway of the Hamburg Community Hall building, portions of which date back to the Great Depression era. The interior paint job was the first done in over 35 years and features white paint and a black Hamburg city logo, a vast upgrade from the yellowed paint with dark brown trim.

Hamburg Lions member Diana Kroells said the project is part of Legacy project done by Lions International, the largest service organization in the world that is marking its 100 anniversary in 2017.

Hamburg City Clerk Jeremy Gruenhagen added that the relationship between the city and the Lions Club is essential as they accomplish several projects in their relatively young history since the local chapter of Lions International started in 1982.

Kroells said the relationship between the City of Hamburg and the Hamburg Lions is what makes that happen.

“We’ve put a lot of money into the city,” said Kroells, adding the group’s appreciation to the city. “We do all this for the town and they allows us to use the facilities at no charge.”

Kroells highlighted that past projects done by the Lions include handicapped accessible ramp, the bar area floor, walk-in coolers in the Hamburg Community Hall as well involvement in other projects including tennis courts, tree plantings, playground equipment, picnic tables, park shelter, fire department equipment, the electronic sing and the Hamburg City Hall building in their 30-plus year history.

“It’s good to get it out there so people know a lot of the amenities that they have in town doesn’t necessarily come from tax dollars,” said Gruenhagen, adding the Hamburg Community Hall remains a key factor in area history. “The hall has quite a history.”

Kroells agreed.

“It really was the place to go,” she said. “You talk to people all over that have danced in that hall.”

Fellow Lions club member Richie Kroells, who was influential in organizing the hire of NYA-based Painting By Brush for the project, added the facelift was needed.

“I thought it was a world of improvement,” he said. “It just brightens the whole building up and the whole room.”

Gruenhagen added that there are plans to repaint the interior paneling and refinishing the wood floor and those projects are in the city budget for this year.

Funds for the repainting of the hall, as well as other projects, come exclusively from fundraisers like the upcoming pancake brunch as well as other bingo, golf tournament and Zummerfest funds.

The Hamburg Lions will host a pancake brunch from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Hamburg Community Hall at 351 Henrietta Ave. Menu consists of pancakes, scrambled eggs, sausages, apple sauce and beverages. Proceeds will go to Lions projects. Bring your old eye glasses.

Diana Kroells shared that the Hamburg Lions Club are always looking for new members who want to help improve the City of Hamburg.

For more information on the Hamburg Lions, visit them or Facebook or at www.e-clubhouse.org/sites/hamburgmn.

