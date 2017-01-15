Importance of blood drives hits home for local residents

By Staff Reports Auburn Homes & Services in Waconia will host a Red Cross blood drive on Jan. 17. (Stock photo)

When folks roll up their sleeves and give blood, many do it with their sights set on the greater good. But when two Auburn Homes and Services employees sit down in the chair on Tuesday, Jan. 17, for the Red Cross blood drive at the facility, they will be doing it for a much more personal reason.

Katie and Kory Melchert understand the importance of giving blood. Al Melchert – Katie’s brother and Kory’s father – was diagnosed with carcinoid stomach cancer in February 2016. Because of the condition, Al Melchert could need blood transfusions in the future.

“I will be giving blood not only for my brother, but for other families and individuals in need,” Katie Melchert said. “This is a great way to come together as a community for a vital cause.”

According to the Red Cross, the organization is facing a severe winter blood shortage and has issued an emergency call for blood and platelet donors to make donation appointments now.

The Red Cross reports that donations in November and December were about 37,000 shy of what the organization needed. The organization pinned the shortage on hectic holiday schedules for regular donors and weather woes – nearly 100 blood drives were canceled because of implement weather in December.

Winter months usually put a crunch on Red Cross resources, as extreme winter weather and seasonal illnesses make it hard for the organization to maintain a sufficient blood supply. According to the Red Cross, someone in the U.S. needs blood every two seconds –accident and burn victims, heart surgery and organ transplant patients, and patients receiving treatment for leukemia, cancer or sickle cell disease may all require blood to save their lives.

“Blood and platelet donations are critically needed in the coming days so that patients can continue to receive the life-saving treatments they are counting on,” said Sue Thesenga, communications

manager of the local Red Cross Blood Services region. “We encourage donors to invite a family member of friend to donate with them to help meet patient needs. Right now, blood and platelet donations are being distributed to hospitals faster than they are coming in.”

To help with bolstering the Red Cross’ supply of blood, Auburn Homes and Services will host a Red Cross blood drive from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 17. According to the Red Cross, donating blood is a safe process and could save up to three lives. While the actual blood donations takes about 10-12 minutes, the entire process takes just over an hour.

“In about an hour, you can help save someone’s life,” Thesenga said. “This simple act can have a profound impact on another human being.”

For more information or to schedule a donation appointment, visit redcrossblood.org or contact Auburn’s Krista Buesgens at 952-227-0494. Auburn Homes & Services is located at 591 Cherry Drive in Waconia.