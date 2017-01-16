Darlene L. Olson

Darlene Lorinda (Hunter) Olson, age 80, of Carver, MN, died Wednesday, January 11, 2017 at Ridgeview Hospital, Waconia, MN.

Funeral Service will be held Saturday, January 21, 2017, 12 Noon with visitation two hours prior to the service all at East Union Lutheran Church, 15180 Co. Rd. 40, Carver, with Pastor Steve Thompson officiating. Casketbearers will be her nephews Steve and Bob Olson, Keith, Bob, Brian and Doug Hunter. Honorary casketbearers are her nephews Scott, Kevin, James Hunter and Jeff Stewart. Burial at East Union Lutheran Cemetery, Carver.

Darlene was born March 3, 1936 in Peever, SD to Henry and Ida (Stai) Hunter, one of seven children. She was confirmed at East Union Lutheran Church and also married Richard Olson on November 24, 1954 at that church. Richard and Darlene lived in the East Union area for their whole married life. She was a member of East Union Lutheran Church and the Carver Lioness’s. She loved being with her family, especially attending family reunions. She enjoyed playing cards, gardening, baking and canning.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Richard (2009); her parents, Henry and Ida Hunter; brothers and sisters-in-law, Darrell Hunter, Sanford and Mary Anne Hunter, Arnold and Patricia Hunter, Kenneth Hunter; brother-in-law, Harry Stewart.

Survivors include her children, Ron (Mary) Olson of Cologne, Shirley (Terry) Ostlie of Waconia; grandchildren, Corey (Megan) Olson, Adam Olson, Tara (Derek) Boettcher, Holly (Mike) Wellens, Carter (Lisa) Ostlie; great-grandchildren, Cooper and Sawyer Olson, Kaylee Boettcher, Ryan and Levi Wellens; brother and sister-in-law, Vernel and Edna Mae Hunter of Inver Grove Heights, Margaret Ann Hunter of Inver Grove Heights; sister, Lois Stewart of Inver Grove Heights; brother-in-law, Don (Marge) Olson of Carver; nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.

Funeral arrangements were with the Bertas Funeral Home of Chaska, MN, (952) 448-2137.