Glenn D. Zellmann, age 56, of Young America, passed away Wednesday, January 11, 2017.

Funeral Service Monday, January 16, 2017 at 11 a.m. at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Norwood Young America with Rev. Eric Hutchison officiating. Visitation Sunday, January 15, 2017 from 3 – 7 p.m. and one hour prior to the service all at the church. Interment St. John’s Lutheran Cemetery.

Glenn was born on June 9, 1960 in Waconia the son of Curtis and Dorothy (Bessel) Zellmann. He was baptized on June 26, 1960 at St. John’s Lutheran Church in NYA by Rev. Schuelt and later confirmed on April 7, 1974 at St. John’s Lutheran Church in NYA by Rev. Henry Frey. On May 8, 1982, Glenn was united in marriage to Debra J. Knick at First Lutheran Church in Glencoe by Rev. Harvey Kath.

Glenn grew up on a farm with his three brothers, Larry, Keith and Kevin. A household of boys had to be playing sports. Whether it be football or baseball in the yard or hockey in whatever patch of ice they could find in the driveway, Glenn and Kevin always had to win. It was also the farm and a good family that he learned importance of hard work and good values.

Soon Glenn grew up and met the love of his life at Play-mor Ballroom in Glencoe. Debbie and Glenn went on to marry on May 8, 1982. Glenn loved Debbie and his only child, Melissa, more than anything in the world. He loved spending time with his family, talking, joking around, and just being together. His competitive nature shined through playing games, as he would yell out the answer to any question, regardless of whose turn it was or what team he was on. He never stopped during Pass-the-Pigs, insisting to get to 100 points in one turn, only to get to 80 and go back to zero.

He was very proud of his daughter and was happy when she got married. On that day, he gained a son whom he loved as his own. His favorite pastime was to hang out with his wife and best friend, whether it be bike riding, going for a walk,or going out to eat for lunch.

Other things he enjoyed were watching and playing sports. He was always up for a snuggle with his dog and best buddy, Gunner, in front of the TV watching the Vikes or Gophers.

He was pitcher on a modified softball team that won a state tournament. He also coached his daughter’s softball team. He enjoyed visiting his brothers at the farm and helping out whenever he could. He insisted on lending a helping hand to anyone who needed it.

A smile was always on this face, one that we will never forget.

Glenn is preceded in death by his father and mother Curtis and Dorothy Zellmann, father-in-law Eugene Knick and grandparents.

Glenn is survived by his loving family: wife Debbie, daughter and son-in-law Melissa and Anthony Elling of Chaska, brothers Larry Zellmann of Young America, Keith Zellmann of Young America, Kevin Zellmann of Young America, mother-in-law Bernice Knick of Glencoe, sister-in-law Sherri (Mike) Urban of Glencoe, many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

Casket Bearers are Don Zellmann, Mike Zellmann, David Zellmann, Lee Bessel, Bruce Bessel, Duane Bartels, Ralph Pawelk, Kris Raether.

Arrangements with the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia, www.johnsonfh.com.