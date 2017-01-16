Minnetrista/St. Boni Police Report: Jan. 1 to Jan. 7

Sunday, Jan. 1

A call was received of people talking loudly outside of a home on the 3600 block of Marsh Street.

Officers responded to a medical call on Trista Lane.

Officers were called to a heated family argument on Valleyview Street.

Officers were requested to check on 3 juveniles left alone on Oakland Street. They were found to be supervised.

Monday, Jan. 2

Suspicious activity was reported on the 4200 block of Steiner Street.

A welfare check was requested on a juvenile at a home along Partridge Road. He was fine.

A loose dog was reported near County Roads 110N and 151.

Officers were advised of a person hanging from a roof at a home on County Road 19. It was found to be a prop and not a person.

A party reported yelling coming from a home on Kennedy Memorial Drive. Officers found the couple had a dispute. No crime occurred.

A 16-year-old female motorist lost control on the 9100 block of County Road 15 and entered the ditch. She was not injured.

A vehicle in the ditch at County Roads 19 and 151 was gone upon police arrival.

Tuesday, Jan. 3

A motorist was cited for parking without a trailer at the Douglas Beach landing after a complaint was received.

A civil custody issue was reported in St. Bonifacius.

An altercation between two men was reported in the 5800 block of Loring Drive.

Officers responded to a medical on Heidelberg Lane.

Wednesday, Jan. 4

A caller reported a motorist passed 5 vehicles in a No Passing Zone on Highway 7.

Officers responded to a medical on Elmwood Drive.

A resident on Hillside Avenue reported smoke coming out of their vents. St Boni Fire also responded. It was found to be an electrical issue.

A Minnetrista resident reported someone purchased $270 worth of Adidas items online using her credit card information.

A St. Boni resident reported she was bitten by a neighbor’s dog. The dog was quarantined.

Officers responded to a medical on Woodland Curve.

Thursday, Jan. 5

A loose dog reportedly attacked another dog on Games Drive.

A suspicious vehicle was reportedly parked in a driveway along County Road 92.

Officers responded to a medical on County Road 110.

Friday, Jan. 6

Officers assisted a Minnetrista male who had fallen in his home.

A 29-year-old male was apprehended on an outstanding warrant at his home in St. Boni.

Saturday, Jan. 7

Officers responded to a medical on County Road 92.

A 911 hang-up call along County Road 19 was found to be coming from a faulty fax machine.

A barking dog was reported on Park Avenue.

A 56-year-old Independence motorist was stopped on County Road 110N and was arrested for Intent to Escape Tax by having tabs on his vehicle that belonged on another vehicle

A 20-year-old Orono male hit black ice on County Road 19, lost control and struck trees. He was not injured.

A 911 hang-up call on Landings Drive was found to be due to children playing with the phone.

A child welfare concern was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.