Tesch, Borland lead Royals

The Watertown-Mayer/Waconia/Delano boys swimming and diving team took on Hopkins Jan. 5, dropping the dual 117-64.

John Kenison led the Royals with a pair of first-place finishes. Kenison raced to a winning time of 23.87 seconds in the 50 yard freestyle and 52.45 in the 100 freestyle.

Bryce Borland also excelled for the Royals, posting career times in the 50 freestyle and the 100 backstroke. Borland placed second in both events with times of 25.16 and 1:04.44 respectively.

The Royals posted the second fastest times in a pair of relays, with the team of Kenison, Borland, Colby Kern and Jack Heun racing to a time of 1:53.15 in the 200 medley relay and a time of 3:43.48 in the 400 freestyle, less than 1 second behind the team from Hopkins.

Heun finished the meet with second and fourth place finishes in a pair of individual events. Heun finished second in the 100 breaststroke (1:12.22) and fourth in the 100 freestyle (57.26).

Kern finished third in the 200 IM (2:24.81) and fourth in the 100 butterfly (1:06.50).

Adam Bartell placed third in the 200 freestyle with a time of 2:10.50.