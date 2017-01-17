Crusaders down Lakers

The Mayer Lutheran girls basketball team knocked off the rust in their first game in 2 weeks, downing Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 71-45 Jan. 7.

“[We were] a little rusty at first, which is what we expected,” coach Kris Gustin said.

For some of the players, there were only two practices leading up to the game, as they returned from a mission trip. Though they lost out on time to practice, the effort didn’t waver, and the Crusaders worked hard to prepare for the Saturday matchup.

Mayer Lutheran opened the game with a 43-21 lead at the break and held on to win comfortably.

The Crusaders forced 28 turnovers, leading to another record-breaking performance.

Mya Chmielewski, who broke the school record for steals in a game in her first game as a freshman, finally broke the record for steals in a career. The junior guard surpassed Amanda Drusch (1999-2002), who’s 251 career steals was the top mark for Mayer Lutheran. Chmielewski moved into first place with six steals in the game, tallying 255 for her career.

Chmielewski wasn’t the only one with active hands in the win, as Maddy Hucky picked up seven steals to go along with 18 points and eight rebounds.

“Her reach is incredible,” Gustin said. “When she gets her hands up and active, it’s hard to get a pass by her.”

Emilee Gustin led all scorers with 21 points and Chmielewski added 16.