Crusaders comeback falls just short of win

After a rough first half, the Mayer Lutheran boys basketball team rallied to nearly double Jordan’s effort in the second frame, but the 27 point halftime deficit was too much to overcome as the comeback fell short with the Hubmen defeating the Crusaders 65-57 Jan. 5.

Jordan came roaring out of the gate, putting 40 points over on Mayer Lutheran. The Crusaders on the other hand, only managed 13 points in the opening half.

In the second half, Mayer Lutheran rallied with a 44 point effort, drawing within single digits despite such a large deficit.

Kobey Woolhouse and Cole Hagen led the scoring for Mayer Lutheran, as the junior guards recorded 19 and 18 points respectively.

Garrett Tjernagel scored nine, Baden Noennig tallied six, McHayl Diedrick netted three and Matt Menth added two.