Erpenbach scores 1000th point

Kellen Erpenbach scored his 1000th career point on a drive to the basket in the second of Central’s 61-58 loss to Bloomington Kennedy at Hopkins on Saturday. (Adam Gruenewald/The Times)

By Adam Gruenewald

Central boys’ basketball faced some tough competition this past week, defeating Minnesota River Conference and section opponent Belle Plaine on the road on Friday, 55-44, before falling to Bloomington Kennedy at Hopkins on Saturday, 61-58.

Notably, Kellen Erpenbach became the sixth Central boys player to reach 1,000 points on Saturday, joining Pat Will (1987), Layton Schlueter (1992), Jason Zehnder (1995), Spencer Nelson (2011) and Brice Panning (2016).

Belle Plaine

Central picked up a key section and Minnesota River Conference win with a road victory at Belle Plaine on Friday, 55-44.

The Raiders led 32-24 at halftime before closing out the victory over Belle Plaine, who was missing one of their players according to head coach Tom Doyscher.

“I was very pleased with that defensive result,” said Doyscher.

Continuing a stretch of solid games, Logan Corlett scored 19 points to lead Central, while Kellen Erpenbach had 17, Zach Stockman added eight, Cade Zellmann had six, Carter Clemensen had three and Reilly O’Neil added two.

Brody Curtiss scored 16 points, including several early points, and Andrew Hunsader scored 11 for the young Tigers squad.

Bloomington Kennedy

Entering the game needing only six points for 1,000, Kellen Erpenbach achieved the milestone in the second half that seemed to jumpstart both him and his teammates as they made a comeback that just fell short against AAA Bloomington Kennedy, 61-58.

Erpenbach’s driving runner for the milestone came at a much-needed time as Bloomington Kennedy had scored seven straight for a 46-34 advantage with about 10 minutes left.

Starting in transition, Erpenbach was able to beat his defender driving to the left side of the lane. He then sank a left-handed shot over a help defender. The shot started a 12-6 run for Central.

“In transition I had the guy on my hip and I just kept on going,” said Erpenbach. “I think I showed, but I can finish with my left and finished it.”

When asked if reaching the milestone loosened up him and his teammates, Erpenbach said that wasn’t the case.

“We started making some shots, that was the big thing,” said Erpenbach. “We were hitting good shots but were missing layups and missing open 3s, that’s not us.”

After Erpenbach scored his 1,000th point, Reilly O’Neil followed with a hoop off a pass from Erpenbach, before Markel Aune and Isaiah Stone both hit 3-pointers. Cade Zellmann and Erpenbach then hit 3-pointers for Central and Erpenbach then made 2-of-2 from the line to cut the lead to 52-46 with 6:26 remaining in the game.

Krystian Toliver then scored inside for the Eagles, but Carter Clemensen hit a midrange jumper, Erpenbach found Reed Wischnack for an inside score, Erpenbach found Clemensen for a jumper and Erpenbach then tied the game at 54-54 with under 4 minutes to go.

The teams then traded hits as Aune scored for the Eagles and Wischnack hit a jumper for Central, but Joshua Bryant scored the next five points of the contest for a 61-56 advantage. His stretch included a jumper and 3-of-4 from the line as Erpenbach fouled out with 46.5 seconds left.

Clemensen then got fouled on a 3-pointer with 18.6, making 2-of-3, and after Markel Aune missed the front end with 17.3 seconds left, two late 3-pointers by Central missed.

Head coach Tom Doyscher said even though they lost, Central played well and can move forward.

“In terms of making us better down the road I think this is maybe the most important game we played all year,” said Doyscher. “I’m very proud of the fight we had in us… We got full effort and I think some kids grew up a little and found out how hard you have to play sometimes.”

The game appeared headed for a blowout early as Bloomington Kennedy, with Central in a zone, started on fire from 3-pointer range as they opened up a 17-6 advantage on five triples with 11:30 to go in the first half.

On the other end of the floor, Central did miss some open shots and contested shots inside early on.

“We can beat those guys, we just needed to come out a little bit better,” said Erpenbach. “We just came out a little bit flat.”

The Raiders managed to find their offense a bit and setting the stage for his 1,000 career point, Erpenbach made 4-of-4 from the line on consecutive trips that cut the Eagles lead to 26-16 with 4:08 left.

Two late 3-pointers by Clemensen and Logan Corlett then gave Central some optimism heading into halftime as they trailed just 34-24.

“We couldn’t make any layups,” said Doyscher. “We missed so many shots early we would expect to make, but we came back from it.”

Reed Wischnack had a solid overall game playing in place of Zach Stockman, who missed the game for baseball, scored a putback and another bucket off an assist from Erpenbach early in the second half to make it 37-28.

“Reed showed he’s ready to help us which only makes us better down the road,” said Doyscher.

Bloomington Kennedy was able to build their lead back up though before Erpenbach’s 1,000th point sparked the comeback that fell short.

“A win would have been better,” said Erpenbach. “Since I filled out my goal sheet in like fourth grade I put down 1,000 point scorer so to hear the crowd erupt like that is kind of like a dream come true.”

Erpenbach’s runner resulted resulted in a standing cheer from Central faithful, including members of Erpenbach’s extended family who had made the trip including his sister Lexi who reached the milestone as well for the Raiders.

“My family and friends are the best and it was nice they came out to support,” said Erpenbach.

After the game Doyscher was filled with praise for his senior point guard.

“He’s earned it,” said Doyscher. “That’s a tribute to all of the extra time he’s put in the gym on his own and making himself a player… He’s such a team-first guy yet he still gets a scoring mark like that. He’s a special and all he cares about was we didn’t win the ball game.”

Like Erpenbach, Doyscher had the same thought.

“The only thing better was if we would have found a way to win it,” he said.

BKennedy 34 27 61

Central 24 34 58

Bloomington Kennedy – Markel Aune 6 0-1 14, Joshua Bryant 4 3-4 12, Cyrus Hamilton 0 1-2 1, Krystian Toliver 5 2-4 12, Isaiah Stone 8 2-2 21, Isaac Coutier 0 1-2 1, Zak Abshir 0 0-0 0, Jordan Starks 0 0-0 0, Larontae Mormant 0 0-0 0, Rich Tibayan 0 0-0 0, Terrell Barber 0 0-0 0, Allen Ardley 0 0-0 0, TOTALS – 22 9-14 61

Central – Logan Corlett 4 0-1 9, Carter Clemensen 4 2-3 12, Kellen Erpenbach 3 6-6 13, Cade Zellmann 3 0-0 7, Reed Wischnack 5 0-0 10, Reilly O’Neil 3 0-0 7, Nathan Worm 0 0-0 0, TOTALS 22 8-10 58

Three Pointers – Bloomington Kennedy 8 (Stone 5, Aune 2, Bryant), Central 6 (Clemensen 2, Corlett, Erpenbach, Zellmann, O’Neil)

Next Up

The Raiders (9-3, 1-1) traveled to Sibley East on Tuesday to take on Gavin Bates, who scored 48 points in a 81-77 win over Mayer Lutheran on Friday, before facing rival Mayer Lutheran on the road on Thursday and will then host Lester Prairie on Saturday.

Central then hosts Le Sueur-Henderson on Jan. 24, travel to Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted on Jan. 27 and host Jordan in a make-up game on Jan. 30.

