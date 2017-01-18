LTE: March to capitol aims to support pro-life cause

To the editor,

This Sunday, Jan. 22, we remember that dark day in our nation’s history when in 1973, the Supreme Court of our United States handed down its infamous decision in the Roe v. Wade case that legalized abortion on demand. We again use this occasion to remind everyone of the unfinished work of protecting all human life, from the time the embryo is formed at conception in the womb and all the way to the tomb.

We need a voice in defense of the sanctity of life. As a Christian, I believe what the Bible teaches about the sanctity of life. Human life is a precious gift of God. I not only know that God created my life, but that he has redeemed my life through the blood of Jesus Christ, God’s son.

Many lives have been saved from abortion over the last 44 years, but the killing of the unborn children is still legal. Nearly 10,000 unborn babies are killed by abortion in Minnesota every year (more than 625,000 since 1973)! Our Minnesota taxes are paying for abortions! (Editor’s Note: Medical assistance funding for abortions in Minnesota is limited to situations where the mother’s life is at risk, or the if the pregnancy was the result of criminal sexual conduct or incest, per Women of State of Minnesota v. Gomez, 1995). Pray that our Minnesota legislators will craft some pro-life legislation in this 2017 term.

Each year at the state capitol, Minnesota Citizens Concerned for Life works to advance legislation to protect unborn children to protect unborn children and their mothers to the greatest extent currently possible.

MCCL will again sponsor the March for Life at our state capitol in St. Paul. Since Jan. 22 is on a Sunday, the march is scheduled for 2 p.m. and a short program will follow at 2:30 p.m.

What can we do to be a voice in defense of the sanctity of life? We can March for Life. We can volunteer in a maternity home. We can console a mother who grieves over an abortion with Jesus’ words of forgiveness. We can help a family with a special needs child. We can care for the elderly.

My local pro-life group is Carver Lifelines, a chapter of the National Lutherans for Life. We are happy to announce that singer/composer Erin Bode will be presenting three Life Concerts this weekend – Friday, Jan. 22, 7:30-8:30 p.m. at St. Michael’s Lutheran Church, Bloomington; Sunday, Jan. 22, 9:30-10:15 a.m. at Trinity Lone Oak, Eagan; Sunday, Jan. 22, 12:45-1:30 p.m., Concordia University St. Paul’s Graebner Memorial Chapel. This will be a pre-March for Life gathering, after which we will walk to the Green Line to get to the capitol. Cost for the train is $1.75 each way, or you can drive to the capitol and park nearby.

Helen Bunge

Mayer