Mavis Kaye (Roseth) Gustafson, 75, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on January 14, 2017 at Abbott Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Funeral services was held on Thursday, January 19, 2017 at 11 a.m. at Yellow Medicine Lutheran Church, in Hanley Falls with Rev. David Peterson and Rev. Dale Peterson officiating. Visitation was held on Wednesday, January 18, 2017 at Yellow Medicine Lutheran Church.

Mavis was born in Aberdeen, South Dakota on December 15, 1941 to Roy and Mabel (Olson) Roseth. She was raised in the Christian faith and was a baptized and confirmed child of God. Mavis had many happy memories of growing up in the South Dakota towns of Seneca, Summit, and Canton and the Minnesota towns of Clinton, Westport and Morristown. As a child, she learned to play piano, tap dance and twirl baton. Mavis, with sisters Lois and Gwen, enjoyed spending time at their Aunt Nellie’s farm near Butler, South Dakota. In 1955, Mavis moved with her family to Hanley Falls, Minnesota. During high school she participated in band, was a majorette and cheerleader. As a young girl, she met many of her life long friends and also her soul mate, Lowell Gustafson.

Lowell and Mavis were united in marriage on December 27, 1959 at Yellow Medicine Lutheran Church. They raised their three daughters, Kathy, Kelly and Molly, on their farm where they lived and worked side by side for 55 years. They took joy in collecting antiques, playing accordion together, and traveling. Mavis loved her role as a farm wife. She passed on her gift for music to the dozens of students who took piano lessons from her. Over the years, she shared her musical talents at church where she was organist and directed choirs. She was most proud to serve as one of the first female council members of the congregation. Much of Mavis and Lowell’s free time was dedicated to the Minnesota Machinery Museum in Hanley Falls where Mavis served as museum director from 1990-2010. She was the Yellow Medicine County representative of Western Minnesota Prairie Waters and she enjoyed working with the Minnesota Historical Society on museum exhibits and displays.

After Lowell passed away in 2015, Mavis began a new chapter of her life in Waconia, Minnesota. In the short time she lived there, she made many new friends. She enjoyed frequent outings to concerts and theaters. Her faith was renewed by attending regular services and activities at Faith Lutheran Church.

Mavis cherished her family. She was welcomed to her heavenly home by Lowell, her parents and many friends and family who have passed before her.

Celebrating her life on earth are her girls and their husbands-Kathleen and Greg Steinmetz of Tomah, WI, Kelly and Brian Olson of Hanley Falls, MN, Molly and Mike Aalfs of Waconia, MN; grandchildren Branden and Austin Steinmetz, Abbey (Nick) Richter and Taylor Olson, Garrett and Avery Aalfs; sisters Lois Amen of Canton, SD and Gwen (Dave) Herrick of Sioux Falls, SD.

She is also survived by brothers-in-law, Stanton Gustafson and Earle (Bonnie) Gustafson, many nieces, nephews and family members.

