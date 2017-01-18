Putting clean water know-how to work across the watershed

Clean water educational activities will get underway in nearly a dozen communities this year with the assistance of the Minnehaha Creek Watershed District.

In December, the district’s board approved $98,200 in grants for 15 projects that will teach people how to protect and improve the lakes, streams and wetlands.

The grants, from the Cynthia Krieg Watershed Stewardship Fund, allow the district to leverage resources with partners including schools, businesses, non-profits and others to create activities that enhance public awareness and promote citizen engagement around clean water practices.

The organizations receiving funding include:

-Wilderness Inquiry for project to connect more than 2,000 youth and families to their local lakes and streams through hands-on activities.

-Metro Blooms for training non-professionals on how to maintain clean-water landscaping practices like rain-gardens and permeable pavers.

-Lowry Hill East Neighborhood Association for a pilot project in a Minneapolis neighborhood to reduce local businesses’ use of road salt.

-Clear Springs Elementary School in Minnetonka for a clean water curriculum and related service project.

-Tree Trust for a tree distribution and education program in Mound and Minnetrista, where residents will learn how trees protect and improve water quality and can turn that knowledge into action.

“We are excited to be working with these partners to expand our clean water education to all corners of the watershed,” said Darren Lochner, education manager. “It takes stewardship at all levels to encourage the action necessary to protect our natural resources from polluted storm-water runoff and other threats.”

During the past five years the program has supported nearly 50 projects across the district. Most of these projects are classroom curriculum and experiential learning opportunities, community engagement initiatives, and targeted education activities related to a rain-garden, permeable pavers or other water friendly landscaping practices.

“We are proud of the work that our partners have done over the years as a result of this program,” said Board President Sherry White. “An engaged citizenry that has the knowledge and skills to protect our lakes and streams is a critical component of the district’s efforts to improve the quality of water and quality of life across the watershed. By working together, we can help create successful, sustainable communities for generations to come.”

For more information, visit minnehahacreek.org/cynthia-krieg.

Compiled by Paige Kieffer. Contact Paige Kieffer at [email protected]