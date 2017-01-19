City – CITY OF WACONIA

DECEMBER 12, 2016

Pursuant to due call and notice thereof, the regular meeting of the City Council of the City of Waconia was called to order by Mayor Jim Sanborn at 6:00 p.m. The following members were present: Jim Sanborn, Kent Bloudek, Charles Erickson, Mar Carrier, Lynn Ayers.

Staff Present: Susan Arntz, Craig Eldred, Lane Braaten, Nicole Meyer, Ann Meyerhoff, Mike Melchert.

Visitors: Tom Ryan, Dean Hilgers, Leroy Kuntz.

Pledge of Allegiance was led by Mayor Sanborn.

The following motions were approved:

Adopt Agenda as amended.

Adopt Consent Agenda as presented.

Adopt Resolution No. 2016-240, Adopting 2017 Budget for all General, Enterprise, Special Revenue, Capital Project and Debt Service Funds.

Adopt Resolution No. 2016-241, Approving the Final Levy Collectable in 2017.

Deny Resolution No. 2016-242, Approving the Proposed Sign Plan for Waconia Crossing Commercial Development.

Adopt Resolution No. 2016-243, Approving the Hilgers and Tenth Street Preliminary and Final Plats.

Motion to Approve changes to Assistant City Administrator Job Description and Authorize Recruitment.

Adjourn at 7:22 p.m.

/s/Jim Sanborn, Mayor

ATTEST: /s/ Ann Meyerhoff,

Office Assistant

NOTE: These minutes are condensed for publication purposes. Discussion detail is contained in the official minutes which may be reviewed or a copy obtained in the office of the city clerk during regular business hours or www.waconia.org.

Published in the

Waconia Patriot

January 19, 2017

