City – CITY OF WATERTOWN

CONDENSED MINUTES

OF THE WATERTOWN CITY COUNCIL Special Meeting Tuesday

December 13, 2016

Pursuant to due call and notice thereof, a special meeting of the Watertown City Council was called to order at 6:33 p.m. on Tuesday, December 13, 2016 by Mayor Steve Washburn in the Council Chambers of Watertown City Hall.

Upon Roll Call the following Council Members were present: Washburn, Deborah Everson, Lindsay Guetzkow, Adam Pawelk and Michael Walters. City Staff present: City Administrator Shane Fineran. Other visitors and guests were present.

2. Motion to adopt the agenda as amended. Motion carried 5-0.

3. Motion to adopt the consent agenda as presented. Motion carried 5-0.

6C1. Motion to adopt Resolution 2016-129 adopting the 2016 tax levy for the City of Watertown for collection in 2017 in the amount of $2,108,065. Motion carried 5-0.

6C2. Motion to adopt Resolution 2016-130 adopting the 2016 tax levy for the City of Watertown EDA for collection in 2017 in the amount of $47,349. Motion carried 5-0.

6C3. Motion to adopt Resolution 2016-131 approving the General, Enterprise, EDA, Fire and Capital Investment Budgets for 2017 as presented. Motion carried 5-0.

6C4. Motion to adopt Resolution 2016-132 adopting the 2017 employee pay plan. Motion carried 5-0.

6C5. Motion to adopt Resolution 2016-136 approving the transfer of unreserved fund balance from the General Fund to the Capital Improvement Fund and Park Fund. Motion carried 5-0.

6C6. Motion to adopt Ordinance 400 approving the 2017 fee schedule for municipal services and licenses and orders the summary publication. Motion carried 5-0.

8. Motion to approve the claims roster as presented. Motion carried 5-0.

Meeting was adjourned at 7:55 p.m.

Steve Washburn, Mayor

ATTEST: James A. Bart,

Clerk-Treasurer

Note: These minutes are condensed for publication purposes. Discussion detail is contained in the official minutes which may be reviewed in the office of the Clerk- Treasurer during regular business hours.

Published in the

Carver County News

January 19, 2017

