Jason and Angela (Pruden) Gustafson of Waconia, Minnesota, announce the birth of their son Charles O’Fallon Gustafson, born on Nov. 30, 2016 at Ridgeview Medical Center in Waconia Minnesota, weighing 7 lbs, 14 oz, and 20 inches long.

Maternal grandparents are Arthur and Esther Pruden of Waconia (Deceased) and Paternal grandparents are Sharon Johnson (Randy) of Bloomington, Minnesota and Thomas Gustafson of Punta Gorda, Florida.

Lillian, his sister, was there to welcome him home.