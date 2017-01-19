Mortgage Foreclosure – NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that default has occurred in conditions of the following described mortgage:

DATE OF MORTGAGE:

April 12, 2007

MORTGAGOR: Charlene Willette and Gerard Willette, joint tenants wife and husband.

MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc.

DATE AND PLACE OF RECORDING: Recorded May 1, 2007 Carver County Recorder, Document No. A463282.

ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE: Assigned to: U.S. Bank National Association, as trustee for CMALT REMIC Series 2007-A5 – REMIC Pass-Through Certificates Series 2007-A5. Dated February 2, 2016 Recorded February 11, 2016, as Document No. A623144.

TRANSACTION AGENT:

Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc.

TRANSACTION AGENTS MORTGAGE IDENTIFICATION NUMBER ON MORTGAGE:

100011520042318818

LENDER OR BROKER AND MORTGAGE ORIGINATOR STATED ON MORTGAGE:

CitiMortgage, Inc.

RESIDENTIAL MORTGAGE SERVICER: CitiMortgage, Inc.

MORTGAGED PROPERTY ADDRESS: 3770 Weeks Avenue, Winsted, MN 55395

TAX PARCEL I.D. #: 06.0171030

LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY:

The East 336.51 feet of the South 660.00 feet of the Southeast Quarter of the Southeast Quarter of Section 18, Township 117, Range 26, Carver County, Minnesota

AND

That part of the Southwest Quarter of the Southwest Quarter of Section 17, Township 117, Range 26, Carver County, Minnesota that lies Southerly of the following described line.

Commencing at the Southwest corner of said Southwest Quarter of the Southwest Quarter, thence on an assumed bearing of North 01 degree, 20 minutes, 54 seconds West along the West line of said Southwest Quarter of the Southwest Quarter, a distance of 660.00 feet to the point of beginning of the line to be described, thence North 89 degrees, 59 minutes, 45 seconds East parallel with the South line of said Southwest Quarter of Southwest Quarter, a distance of 453.56 feet, thence south 01 degree, 20 minutes, 54 seconds East parallel with said West line of the Southwest Quarter of the Southwest Quarter, a distance of 259.99 feet, thence North 89 degrees, 59 minutes, 45 seconds East parallel with said South line of the Southwest Quarter of the Southwest Quarter, a distance of 875.00 feet to the East line of said Southwest Quarter of the Southwest Quarter and said line there terminating.

COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Carver

ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $448,000.00

AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE, INCLUDING TAXES, IF ANY, PAID BY MORTGAGEE:

$398,309.92

That prior to the commencement of this mortgage foreclosure proceeding Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee complied with all notice requirements as required by statute; That no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof;

PURSUANT to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows:

DATE AND TIME OF SALE:

March 3, 2017 at 10:00 AM

PLACE OF SALE: 606 East 4th Street, Chaska, MN 55318 to pay the debt then secured by said Mortgage, and taxes, if any, on said premises, and the costs and disbursements, including attorneys fees allowed by law subject to redemption within twelve (12) months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns unless reduced to Five (5) weeks under MN Stat. 580.07.

TIME AND DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY: If the real estate is an owner-occupied, single-family dwelling, unless otherwise provided by law, the date on or before which the mortgagor(s) must vacate the property if the mortgage is not reinstated under section 580.30 or the property is not redeemed under section 580.23 is 11:59 p.m. on March 5, 2018, unless that date falls on a weekend or legal holiday, in which case it is the next weekday, and unless the redemption period is reduced to 5 weeks under MN Stat. Secs. 580.07 or 582.032.

MORTGAGOR(S) RELEASED FROM FINANCIAL OBLIGATION ON MORTGAGE: None

Dated: December 28, 2016

U.S. Bank National Association, as Trustee

Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee

USSET, WEINGARDEN AND LIEBO, P.L.L.P.

Attorneys for Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee

4500 Park Glen Road #300

Minneapolis, MN 55416

(952) 925-6888

10 – 16-006678 FC

THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR.

Published in the

Waconia Patriot

January 19, 26,

February 2, 9, 16, 23, 2017

641747