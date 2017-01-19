Notice of Public Hearings – CITY OF WACONIA, MN

NOTICE OF

PUBLIC HEARING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Planning Commission of the City of Waconia, MN, will hold a public hearing on February 2nd, 2017 at 6:30 p.m., at the Waconia City Hall, 201 South Vine Street, Waconia, MN, to consider a Comprehensive Plan Amendment application submitted by Brian Koch and Gary Meuwissen for the property located at 9525 Orchard Road and legally described as follows:

PID # 09.0270100, CARVER COUNTY, MN

The property includes approximately 31 acres and is located north of Highway 5 and east of Orchard Road. The existing land use, as designated in the Comprehensive Plan, indicates the subject area as Rural (R). The amendment would guide the future development of the subject parcel as Commercial (C) and Wetland/Open Space (W/O).

Pertinent information pertaining to this request is available at City Hall. Interested persons may submit written or oral comments pertaining to this matter any time prior to the hearing, or at the hearing on February 2nd, 2017. Written comments will be distributed to the Planning Commission for review and consideration. Please submit written comments by mail, email or in person as follows:

Mail/in person: Attention: Lane L. Braaten, 201 South Vine Street, Waconia, MN 55387

Email: [email protected]

By: WACONIA PLANNING COMMISSION

ATTEST: Lane L. Braaten,

Community Development Director

Published in the

Waconia Patriot

January 19, 2017

643703