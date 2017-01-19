Probates – NOTICE AND ORDER FOR HEARING ON PETITION FOR FORMAL ADJUDICATION OF INTESTACY, DETERMINATION OF HEIRS AND APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

STATE OF MINNESOTA

COUNTY OF CARVER

DISTRICT COURT

PROBATE DIVISION

FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT

Court File No. 10-PR-17-1

Estate of

Robert Allen Manhatton,

Decedent.

It is Ordered and Notice is given that on March 1, 2017, at 8:30a.m., a hearing will be held in this Court at 604 E. 4th Street, Chaska, MN 55318, Minnesota, for the adjudication of intestacy and determination of heirship of the Decedent, and for the appointment of Carolyn Tyrrell, a/k/a Carolyn Manhatton, whose address is 6318 Maple Ridge, Excelsior, MN 55331 as Personal Representative of the Estate of the Decedent in an unsupervised administration. Any objections to the petition must be filed with the Court prior or raised at the hearing. If proper and if no objections are filed or raised, the Personal Representative will be appointed with full power to administer the Estate, including the power to collect all assets, to pay all legal debts, claims, taxes and expenses, to sell real estate and personal property, and to do all necessary acts for the Estate.

Notice is also give that (subject to Minn. Stat. 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the Personal Representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred.

Dated: January 12, 2017

BY THE COURT

/s/ Kevin W. Eide,

Judge of District Court

/s/ Kristen Trebil-Halbersma,

Court Administrator

Attorney for Personal Representative

Erika Stein Rosenhagen, 0390743

Morrison Sund PLLC

5125 County Road 101, Suite 200

Minnetonka, MN 55345

Telephone: 952.975.0050

Fax: 952.975.0058

[email protected]

Published in the

Crver County News

January 19, 26, 2017

