Probates – NOTICE AND ORDER FOR HEARING ON PETITION FOR FORMAL ADJUDICATION OF INTESTACY, DETERMINATION OF HEIRS AND APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF CARVER
DISTRICT COURT
PROBATE DIVISION
FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT
Court File No. 10-PR-17-1
Estate of
Robert Allen Manhatton,
Decedent.
It is Ordered and Notice is given that on March 1, 2017, at 8:30a.m., a hearing will be held in this Court at 604 E. 4th Street, Chaska, MN 55318, Minnesota, for the adjudication of intestacy and determination of heirship of the Decedent, and for the appointment of Carolyn Tyrrell, a/k/a Carolyn Manhatton, whose address is 6318 Maple Ridge, Excelsior, MN 55331 as Personal Representative of the Estate of the Decedent in an unsupervised administration. Any objections to the petition must be filed with the Court prior or raised at the hearing. If proper and if no objections are filed or raised, the Personal Representative will be appointed with full power to administer the Estate, including the power to collect all assets, to pay all legal debts, claims, taxes and expenses, to sell real estate and personal property, and to do all necessary acts for the Estate.
Notice is also give that (subject to Minn. Stat. 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the Personal Representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred.
Dated: January 12, 2017
BY THE COURT
/s/ Kevin W. Eide,
Judge of District Court
/s/ Kristen Trebil-Halbersma,
Court Administrator
Attorney for Personal Representative
Erika Stein Rosenhagen, 0390743
Morrison Sund PLLC
5125 County Road 101, Suite 200
Minnetonka, MN 55345
Telephone: 952.975.0050
Fax: 952.975.0058
Published in the
Crver County News
January 19, 26, 2017
643808