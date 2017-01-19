Probates – NOTICE AND ORDER OF HEARING ON PETITION FOR PROBATE OF WILL AND APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS

STATE OF MINNESOTA

COUNTY OF CARVER

FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT

DISTRICT COURT

PROBATE DIVISION

Court File No.: 10-PR-16-149

Estate of Harley H. Zimbrick,

also known as Harley Zimbrick,

Decedent

It is Ordered and Notice is given that on February 15, 2017, at 8:30 a.m., a hearing will be held in this Court at 604 E. 4th St, Chaska, Minnesota, for the formal probate of an instrument purporting to be the Will of the Decedent dated, September 16, 2015, (Will), and for the appointment of Bernadine Venske, whose address is 304 Angel Ave SW, PO Box 115, Watertown, MN 55388 as Personal Representative of the Estate of the Decedent in an UNSUPERVISED administration. Any objections to the petition must be filed with the Court prior to or raised at the hearing. If proper and if no objections are filed or raised, the Personal Representative will be appointed with full power to administer the Estate including the power to collect all assets, to pay all legal debts, claims, taxes and expenses, to sell real and personal property, and to do all necessary acts for the Estate.

Notice is also given that (subject to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the Personal Representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred.

Dated: January 12, 2017

BY THE COURT

/s/ Kevin W. Eide

Judge of District Court

Kristen Trebil-Halbersma

Court Administrator

Attorney for Petitioner

P. David Melchert

Melchert Hubert Sjodin, PLLP

121 West Main Street

Waconia, MN 55387

Attorney License No: 0249877

Telephone: (952) 442-7700

FAX: (952) 442-6166

Email: [email protected]

Published in the

Carver County News

January 19, 26, 2017

643710