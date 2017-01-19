Probates – NOTICE OF INFORMAL

PROBATE OF WILL AND

INFORMAL APPOINTMENT

OF PERSONAL

REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS

STATE OF MINNESOTA

COUNTY OF CARVER

DISTRICT COURT

FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT

Court File No.:10-PR-16-144

In Re: Estate of

STEPHAN M. SCHNEIDER

a/k/a Stephan Matthew Schneider,

a/k/a Stephan Mathew Schneider,

Decedent.

Notice is given that an Application for Informal Probate of Will and Informal Appointment of Personal Representative was filed with the Registrar, along with a Will dated January 13, 2015.

The Registrar accepted the application and informally appointed Heather J. Davis, whose address is 9580 Scott Street, Rockford, Minnesota 55373, to serve as the personal representative of the Decedents estate.

Any heir, devisee or other interested person may be entitled to appointment as personal representative or may object to the appointment of the personal representative. Any objection to the appointment of the personal representative must be filed with the Court, and any properly filed objection will be heard by the Court after notice is provided to interested persons of the date of hearing on the objection.

Unless objections are filed, and unless the Court orders otherwise, the personal representative has the full power to administer the estate, including, after thirty (30) days from the issuance of letters testamentary, the power to sell, encumber, lease, or distribute any interest in real estate owned by the Decedent.

Notice is further given that, subject to Minn. Stat. 524.3-801, all creditors having claims against the Decedents estate are required to present the claims to the personal representative or to the Court within four (4) months after the date ofthis notice or the claims will be barred.

Dated: January 10, 2017

/s/ Lisa Traver

Deputy Registrar

Kristin Trebil-Habers

Court Administrator

Published in the

Carver County News

January 19, 26, 2017

642619