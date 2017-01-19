Swearing in ceremony held for county commissioners

Judge Janet Barke Cain presided over the swearing in of three county commissioners, from left, Gayle Degler, James Ische, and Randy Maluchnik.

First Judicial District Judge Janet Barke Cain presided over the swearing in of Carver County Board Commissioners Gayle Degler of Chanhassen, James Ische of Norwood Young America, and Randy Maluchnik of Chaska prior to the Jan. 3 Board meeting. The Board elected District 4 Commissioner Tim Lynch of Mayer as the new Board Chair and Commissioner Ische as Vice Chair.

Ische, now in his sixth term on the Board representing District 5, previously served as Board Chair. Degler, who has represented District 1 on the Board since 2002, was previously the Vice Chair.

Maluchnik has served on the Board since 2006 representing District 3. District 2 is represented by Tom Workman of Chanhassen.

The Board also used the organizational meeting to approve operating rules and the appointment and assignment of commissioners to represent the County on 52 committees, and it reviewed committee vacancies and applications for nine advisory councils.