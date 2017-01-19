Watertown welcomes a new town cop and night deputy

Members of the Watertown City Council welcomed Cpl. Kaitlin Otto, left, as the new town cop, and Dep. Haley Matilla, right, as the new night deputy for Watertown. (Photos courtesy of the City of Watertown)

By STAFF REPORTS

Watertown got a new town cop in January, as the Watertown City Council set things in motion for the coming year at the meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 10.

City council members thanked Cpl. Brad Hendricks, who has served for three years in Watertown, for his service to the community. Hendricks will be reassigned to another position within the Carver County Sheriff’s Office.

City council members also welcomed Cpl. Kaitlin Otto as the new town cop, and Dep. Haley Matilla as the new night deputy for Watertown. A familiar face, Otto has served as the night deputy for Watertown since 2016. Matilla, who is new to town, will serve as her replacement on the night shift. She completed her Phase III and Final Evaluation training in Watertown last fall, according to the city.

To provide law enforcement services, the City of Watertown contracts with the Carver County Sheriff’s Office. City council members approved a contract that covers deputy posts and vehicle expenses related to law enforcement coverage.

