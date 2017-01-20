CCN Community Calendar

Flu vaccine clinics to be held

MONDAY, JAN. 9 AND 23 – Carver County Public Health will offer flu vaccine at its regular shot clinics on Monday, Dec. 19, and on Monday, Jan. 9 and Monday, Jan. 23 to those who do not have insurance for vaccinations. Those clinics will be held from 3-5 p.m. at the Carver County Government Center, 600 East Fourth Street in Chaska. Enter Door No. 1 by the flagpole and proceed to the second floor of the Administration Building. An appointment is preferred and can be made by calling (952) 361-1329.

Kindergarten Round-Up & Preschool Open House

THURSDAY, JAN. 19 – Christ Community Lutheran School of Watertown is hosting a Kindergarten Round-Up & Preschool Open House on Thursday, January 19th from 5:30-7:30pm. Please share this special event with family, friends and neighbors! more information about CCLS is available at www.ccls.net or by calling 952.955.1419

Homebuyers Class

THURSDAY, JAN. 26 AND SATURDAY, JAN. 28 – Carver County CDA provides “Homestretch” Classes for homebuyers or those that want to know more about the buying process. This 8 hour class is required for most down-payment assistance programs and other government loan programs. There is a small fee per household. Provided by certified instructors and industry experts. Learn the ABC’s of the largest purchase you will probably make in your lifetime. The event will take place Thurs Jan 26th 6-9PM & Sat. Jan 28th 9AM-2:30PM. To register call 952-556-2801.

3P3: Mathematical Piano Performance & Art Exhibition

SUNDAY, JAN. 29 – On Sunday, January 29th at 6pm, the River Street Paint House in Delano will hold a 3P3: Mathematical Piano Performance & Art Exhibition for the public. Composer, Zach Zubow, and local painter, Emily Lynch Victory, have collaborated to produce a three-movement work for piano with three accompanying paintings, called 3P3. Each movement of 3P3 features a different style of composition and encompasses qualities of the number systems base 3, 8, and 16. . Every aspect of the music is dictated by the numbers and is reiterated in the paintings by Victory. The artwork will act as a backdrop for the piano performance and visually represent the mathematical concepts according to pitch, rhythm, and articulations. A free-will offering will be collected. Space is limited, so please RSVP via email to [email protected] with your name and the number attending in your group.

St. Boni Lions

Tree Lot

ONGOING – The St. Boni Lions are in their 44th year of selling Christmas trees! The tree lot is located at Superior Outdoor Expressions, 4100 Steiner Street in St. Boni. Regular hours for the tree lot are 4 to 8 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturdays and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sundays. A special family day will be held Saturday, Dec. 10, from 2 to 5 p.m. Santa will be on site for photos! Sleigh/hay rides and a bonfire will be part of the fun, and hot chocolate and coffee will be served. Participants are asked to bring non-perishable food items for the holidays. Funds raised through the tree sales will be used to support community projects.

Chaska Support

Group for Families

ONGOING – NAMI Minnesota (National Alliance on Mental Illness) sponsors free support groups for families who have a relative with a mental illness. Led by trained facilitators who also have a family member with mental illness, the support groups help families develop better coping skills and find strength through sharing their experiences. A family support group meets in Chaska on the second and fourth Mondays of each month, from 6:30-8 p.m., at Chaska Moravian Church, 115 4th Street. For information, call Jan at 612-554-0825 or Sara at 612-770-7466.

TOPS meetings

MONDAYS, 6:45 to 7:30 p.m. – Take Off Pounds Sensibly (TOPS) of Watertown meets at the Watertown Community Center. Info: Julie at (952) 300-1726 or Teresa at (952) 955-1863.

Hot Dinner at St. Paul LUTHERAN

FIRST THURSDAYS – All are invited to join St. Paul Lutheran Church (505 Westminster Ave. SW) in Watertown for a wonderful free full course hot dinner on the first Thursday of every month. Fore more information, call (952) 955-1498.

Friends for life foodshelf

MONDAYS, TUESDAYS, FRIDAYS – Need help with groceries? Call the Friends for Life Foodshelf at 952-955-1980. The food shelf is open every Monday from 6-8 p.m. as well as every Tuesday and Friday from 9 a.m. to noon. Visitors must show proof of residence in the Watertown-Mayer area. The food shelf is located at Watertown City Hall, located at 309 Lewis Avenue. To access t\he food shelf, enter the parking lot and then go to the double white doors by the retaining wall. Donations are welcome. Checks can be mailed to FFL, P.O. Box 824, Watertown, MN 55388. For large grocery donations, call the number listed above.

Watertown Senior Club

TUESDAYS – The Watertown Senior Club meets every Tuesday at 1 p.m. at Watertown City Hall. All 55+ welcome. For more information, call (952) 955-2697.

NAMI

ONGOING – NAMI (National Alliance of Mental Illness) of Carver County board meetings are held on the third Thursday of every month at 6:30 p.m. At 7 p.m., a non-affiliate depression support group will meet. The meetings are held at Moravian Church, 209 E. 2nd Street in Waconia.

Tri-County

Toastmasters

FRIDAYS – The Tri-County Toastmasters Club meets at the Watertown Community Center every Friday at 6:45 a.m. Improve your public speaking and communication skills. For more information, contact Frank at (952) 955-2801.

Alzheimer’s disease support group

ONGOING – The Lutheran Home: Belle Plaine and its Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association provide resources and a support group for community members whose lives are touched by Alzheimer’s disease and other memory loss disorders. The monthly support group is free and open to the public. Anyone with questions, please call Sarah Beckius, BSW, LSW, at The Lutheran Home in Belle Plaine at (952) 873-2161.

Domestic Violence Support Group

ONGOING – Southern Valley Alliance for Battered Women has two support groups for victims of domestic violence that meet weekly in Waconia and in Shakopee. Free childcare on site. Please call SVABW for more information 952-873-4214.