Crusaders take on Cleveland, Sibley East

The Mayer Lutheran boys basketball team played in a pair of high-scoring games last week, losing the two road games 81-77 at Sibley East Jan. 13 and 88-77 at Cleveland Jan. 14.

The Crusaders got a monster game from Kobey Woolhouse on the road at Sibley East, as the senior guard poured in 28 points on the Wolverines.

Woolhouse’s scoring wasn’t the highest of the game however, as Sibley East’s Gavin Bates tallied a whopping 48 points to hold off the Crusaders in a tight game.

Baden Noennig, Cole Hagen and Garrett Tjernagel also reached double figures for Mayer Lutheran, scoring 14, 12 and 11 respectively. Matt Menth and McHayl Diedrick each added six points for the Crusaders.

Up next for Mayer Lutheran is a conference clash with Norwood Young America, as the Crusaders host the Raiders Jan. 19.