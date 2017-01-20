David F. Hintze, age 64 of Delano, passed away Sunday, January 15, 2017 at Ridgeview Medical Center in Waconia.

Memorial service Saturday, February 4, 2017 at 2 p.m. at Watertown Evangelical Free Church in Watertown with Rev. Dan Osborn officiating; gathering of family and friends half hour prior to the service at the church; interment Watertown Public Cemetery in Watertown.

David Frederick Hintze was born on July 9, 1952 in Minneapolis, MN, the son of Beauford and Lila (Helgens) Hintze.

As a young boy, David kept busy with lawn mowing jobs, and in the winter he shoveled snow for the neighbors until he earned enough money to buy a large snow-blower.

He enjoyed the outdoors, loved swimming and camping. He joined the Boy Scouts and became an Eagle Scout.

He attended school in South Minneapolis, also Vocational School. His church home was Asbury Methodist. The minister from there took a tour group to the Holy Land; our entire family joined the tour. So David at the age of 18 was able to walk where Jesus walked, saw all the sacred places and was baptized in the Jordan River.

During his adult years, he worked at several places; starting with Tonka Toys, and on to various janitorial jobs.

He was married to Denise Hovereid. In later years he developed health problems, including heart surgery and was not able to work. He will be missed by friends and family.

David is preceded in death by his father Beauford Hintze.

David is survived by his loving family: mother Lila Hintze of Watertown; sister Dianne (Dale) Nephew of Watertown; nieces Monica (Jason) Gabrick, Megan (Ryan) Chadwick; great-nephews Weston Gabrick and Brooks Gabrick; aunt Loretta Jensen of Howard Lake; many cousins and friends.

Arrangements with the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia.