Genrose M. Schmid, age 84 of Waconia, passed away Sunday, January 15, 2017 at Waconia Good Samaritan Center.

Celebration of Life Service Wednesday, April 26, 2017 at 11 a.m. at the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia with Rev. Helmar Heckel officiating; gathering of family and friends one hour prior to the service.

Genrose M. (Kelzer) Schmid was born on September 4, 1932 in Waconia Twp., the daughter of Raymond and Genevieve (Schmieg) Kelzer.

Genrose was a 27 year friend of Bill W. She was a 40 year member of the Waconia VFW Auxiliary and served as treasurer for over 30 years. At Genrose’s request her body was donated to the University of Minnesota for education and research.

Genrose was preceded in death by her parents Raymond and Genevieve Kelzer; daughter Jeanne Braunwarth Clapp; son Joseph Schmid; great-grandson Austin Bermel; sisters Hildegard Zwack, Jeanette Arndt, Lyra Heath, Sister Joann Kelzer SCC, Ardis Kelzer; brothers Killian and Hubert Kelzer.

Genrose is survived by her loving family: children Cynthia (Ron) Mellum of Delano, Mary (Dave) Lubker of Mounds View, Karen Schneider of Spring Lake Park, Daniel Braunwarth of Zimmerman; son-in-law and wife Stan (Theresa) Clapp; grandchildren Chad (Lee Ann) Mellum, Angela (Andrew) Merges, Ryan Clapp, Jason Erickson, Heidi Braunwarth and fiancé Josh Holzworth, Donald Braunwarth, Anna (Steve) Bermel, Joey Schmid, Jacob Schmid, Jessica Schmid; six great-grandchildren; brothers Denis (Marilyn) Kelzer of Waconia, Leon (Marilyn) Kelzer of Waconia; sisters Eunice Vinkemeier of Chaska, Erna (Donald) Gallagher of LaCrosse, WI; sister-in-law Alice Kelzer of Watertown; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Memorials preferred to Fisher Center for Alzheimer’s Research Foundation, 110 E. 42nd Street, 16th FL, NY, NY 10017.

The family extends a sincere Thank You to the staff at Waconia Good Samaritan Society for their compassionate care of Genrose these past four years.

Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia. www.johnsonfh.com