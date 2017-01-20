Hilton W. Born, age 87 of Cologne, passed away Tuesday, January 17, 2017 at Ridgeview Medical Center in Waconia.

Memorial service Saturday, January 21, 2017 at 11 a.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church in Waconia; gathering of family and friends from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service at the church with Rev. Phil Wagner officiating; interment Trinity Lutheran Cemetery.

Hilton was born on December 4, 1929 in Dahlgren Twp., the son of William and Laurenda (Guethling) Born. He was baptized at Trinity Lutheran Church in Waconia by Rev. William Schneider and confirmed on March 18, 1943 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Waconia by Rev. William Schneider. On November 2, 1951 Hilton was united in marriage to Betty Schumacher at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Hollywood Twp. by Rev. W.L. Ernst.

Hilton’s biggest treasure in life was taking his family on the annual trip to Branson. He liked to waterski and participate in tractor pulling. Hilton took a lot of pride taking care of the farm and his family.

Hilton was preceded in death by his parents William and Laurenda Born; son David Born; great-granddaughter Finley Lou Scherber; brothers Kenneth, Lauren, Marlin and Willys Born; father-in-law and mother-in-law Adolph and Agnes Schumacher.

Hilton is survived by his loving family: wife Betty; daughter Paulette (Steve) Erhard of Waconia; grandchildren Amanda (Josh) Schmidt, Ryan (Jen) Erhard, Rachel (Jesse) Scherber; great-grandchildren Aubrey and Aiden Schmidt; Isaac, Brant and Levi Erhard; Kenton, Evren and Harlyn Scherber; brother and sisters-in-law Silas and Mary Born of Mankato, Lorraine Born of Edina, Marilyn Born of Waconia; brother-in-law and sister-in-law Donald and Arlene Schumacher of Hutchinson; special friend Elaine Buesgens of Young America; nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred.

Urn Bearer (grandson) Ryan Erhard.

Arrangements with the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia. www.johnsonfh.com

