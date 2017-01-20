Shirley M. Brown, age 81, of Aitkin, and formerly Waconia went to be with the Lord on Thursday, January 12, 2017 at Aicota Health Care Center in Aitkin.

Memorial Mass of Christian Burial Friday, January 20, 2017 at 11 a.m. at St. Bernard’s Catholic Church in Cologne with Father Gregory Abbott as Celebrant of the Mass; a gathering of family and friends one hour prior to the Mass at the church; interment St. Bernard’s Catholic Cemetery.

Shirey Mae (Paschka) Brown was born on June 8, 1935 in Mason City, Iowa the daughter of Alfred and Anna Dorothy (Thaemert) Paschka. She attended grade school and Junior High School in Mason City, Iowa. After the death of her father, she and her mother moved back to Cologne, Minnesota in 1950. She graduated from Central High School in Norwood Young America, Minnesota in 1953. Shirley spent most of her life in the Waconia area. She worked at West View Acres in Waconia for many years and was involved in community events and the local VFW’s.

She enjoyed life with her son Steven Brown and her husband Edward Brown. Together over 55 years, she and Ed lived and moved from Waconia to Farragut, Iowa, then to Jasper, MN, then to Montevideo, MN and most recently to Aitkin, MN and made many new friends along the way. Shirley enjoyed cooking, her teddy bears and spending time with family and friends.

Shirley is preceded in death by her parents Alfred and Dorothy Paschka; father-in-law and mother-in-law John and Mary Brown; brothers-in-law Jerome Brown, Clarence Brown, James Brown, Lloyd Laumann and Bill Regan.

Shirley is survived by her loving family: husband Edward Brown; son Steven Brown; cousin Corinne (Thaemert) and Terry Drahosh and their children Sabrina and Mike; sisters-in-law Karen Brown of Waconia, Sharon Brown of Waconia, Jean Laumann of Waconia and Florence Regan of St. Paul; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

