Carver County Sheriff’s Report

WEDNESDAY, JAN. 4

Suspicious activity was reported on the 300 block of 5 Street in Mayer.

Suspicious activity was reported on the 200 block of Newton Avenue in Watertown.

Suspicious activity was reported on the 600 block of 7 Street in Norwood Young America.

A fire call was reported on the 1080 block of Meadow Street in Cologne.

Theft was reported on the 500 block of Morse Street in Norwood Young America.

A Victoria man was arrested on an outstanding warrant after a drug violation was reported on the 500 block of Pleasant View Drive in Chanhassen.

THURSDAY, JAN. 5

Suspicious activity was reported on the 1500 block of Arboretum Boulevard in Victoria.

Suspicious activity was reported on the 1700 block of Waconia Parkway in Waconia Township.

Suspicious activity was reported on the 200 block of Lewis Avenue in Watertown.

An accident was reported at Highway 7 and Hawks Pointe Lane in Victoria.

Suspicious activity was reported on the 9200 block of Lynn-Wood Road in Laketown Township.

Theft was reported on the 1700 block of Arboretum Boulevard in Victoria.

An accident was reported at Highway 5 and Cherry Street in Waconia.

FRIDAY, JAN. 6

Suspicious activity was reported on the 7600 block of Victoria Drive in Victoria.

An accident was reported on the 10030 block of Highway 7 in Watertown Township.

A fire call was reported at County Road 10 and Laketown Road.

An accident was reported on the 10030 block of Highway 7 in Watertown Township.

Theft was reported on the 500 block of Faxon Road in Norwood Young America.

SATURDAY, JAN. 7

Suspicious activity was reported on the 7100 block of Rolling Acres Road in Victoria.

A drug violation was reported on the 9300 block of Highway 284 in Waconia.

Suspicious activity was reported on the 100 block of Lewis Avenue in Watertown.

Suspicious activity was reported on the 1200 block of Crosswinds Way in Waconia.

Property damage was reported on the 400 block of Adams Avenue in Cologne.

Theft was reported on the 1300 block of Oak Avenue in Waconia.

SUNDAY, JAN. 8

Suspicious activity was reported on the 800 block of Main Street in Waconia.

An accident with a deer was reported at Highway 212 and County Road 36 in Benton Township.

Suspicious activity was reported on the 200 block of Jackson Avenue in Watertown.

Theft was reported on the 200 block of Newton Avenue in Watertown.

Theft was reported on the 200 block of Lewis Avenue in Watertown.

Suspicious activity was reported on the 17700 block of 22 Street in Hollywood Township.

Unspecified criminal activity was reported on County Road 33 and 48 Street in Hollywood Township.

Suspicious activity was reported on the 7900 block of Laketown Road in Laketown Township.

MONDAY, JAN. 9

Suspicious activity was reported on the 100 block of Main Street in Waconia.

Property damage was reported on the 12000 block of Kelly Avenue in Dahlgren Township.

Theft was reported on the 300 block of Paul Avenue in Cologne.

An accident was reported at County Road 10 and Highway 7 in Watertown Township.

An accident was reported at Highway 284 and Highway 212 in Cologne.

An accident was reported at County Road 10 and County Road 11 in Laketown Township.

An accident was reported at county Road 40 and Homestead Road in san Francisco Township.

An accident was reported at Waconia Parkway and Pond Lane in Waconia.

A drug violation was reported on the 1400 block of Community Drive in Waconia.

An accident was reported on the 14100 block of Highway 212 in Benton Township.

An accident was reported at Bavaria Road and 82 Street in Victoria.

Suspicious activity was reported on the 9010 block of Maplewood Road in Dahlgren Township.

An accident was reported at County Road 92 and Island View Road in Laketown Township.

A Minnetrista man was arrested for criminal vehicular operation after an accident was reported at County Road 92 and Island View Road in Laketown Township.

An accident was reported on the 19100 block of County Road 20 in Hollywood Township.

An accident was reported at County Road 20 and County Road 33 in Hollywood Township.

An accident was reported at Highway 212 and County Road 11 in Dahlgren Township.

Suspicious activity was reported on the 1200 block of Village Parkway in Cologne.

TUESDAY, JAN. 10

A fire call was reported on the 100 block of Cedar Street in Waconia.

Unspecified criminal activity was reported on the 800 block of Marketplace Drive in Waconia.

A fire call was made on the 6300 block of Cliffwood Circle in Victoria.

Burglary was reported on the 600 block of White Street in Watertown.

An accident was reported at Highway 7 and Vega Avenue in Hollywood Township.

Theft was reported on the 100 block of Lewis Avenue in Watertown.

Theft was reported on the 1300 block of Oak Avenue in Waconia.

An accident was reported on the 600 block of Jefferson Avenue in Watertown.

An accident was reported at Green Avenue and Madison Street in Watertown.

Suspicious activity was reported on the 400 block of Arnica Drive in Watertown.

A fire call was made on the 1500 block of Peitz Avenue.