Ann Christine Ohlsen, age 84, passed away Peacefully at Good Samaritan, Waconia on January 22, 2017. Ann was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister aunt and friend.She is survived by her husband Dr. Kermit Ohlsen, daughter Karen Vanguilder (Randy), daughter Diane Rolf (Russell), son Douglas Ohlsen (Jill), grandchildren Danielle Stibal (Matt), Dominique and Deseray Jones, Tayler and Brady Rolf, Madelynn and Karissa Ohlsen and her brother Richard Bloomberg (Oliva) as well as many nieces and nephews.Ann was proud to call Waconia, MN her home since 1964 where she and Kermit lived and raised their three children. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and friends at their home on Lake Waconia where she hosted many parties and family holidays. She had been an avid golfer at Island View Golf Club and loved playing card games, especially Bridge. She spent the cold Minnesota winters in Mesa, Arizona where they have many friends.Funeral services will be held for Ann on Friday, February 3, 2017 at Faith Evangelical Lutheran Church, 800 Waconia Parkway North, Waconia, MN. Visitation starting at 2 p.m., service at 4 p.m. with a lunch to follow. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Lupus Foundation or Shriner’s Children’s Hospitals.