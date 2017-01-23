Carol A. Maas, age 80 of St. Bonifacius, passed away Wednesday, January 18, 2017 at her home.

Mass of Christian Burial 11 a.m. Friday, January 27, 2017 at St. Boniface Catholic Church (4025 Main Street) in St. Bonifacius with Fr. Martin Shallbetter as Celebrant of the Mass. Visitation held 4-7 p.m. Thursday and also Friday one hour prior to the Mass ALL AT THE CHURCH. Interment in the church cemetery.

Carolann Maas née Hoen was born and raised in Cologne, Minnesota. After graduating high school, Carol went to work at Nagel Hospital, along with many great friends. Carol met Leon at the Paradise Ballroom and they later married in 1955. Carol lived her entire married life in St. Bonifacius where she and Leon raised five children. Carol had a deep faith and she was involved in the church in many ways. Carol enjoyed singing and loved to sing in the church choir. She also directed many choirs for some years. Carol enjoyed gardening, baking, volunteering, fishing, playing games and cooking. She liked to watch movies, plays, and especially watch ice skating. She loved to travel. One of her favorite places to go was to her daughter’s house in Arizona, where she soaked up the sunshine with friends and family. Carol was always ready with a smile. She was a loyal friend, good neighbor and always willing to help. She will be greatly missed, but we know she is with her ever-lovin, LTM.

Carol is preceded in death by her husband Leon T. Maas; father and mother Matthew and Margaret (Willems) Hoen; sister Marjalane Hoen; father-in-law and mother-in-law Louis and Lorraine Maas; sister-in-law LaVonne Maas OSB, brother-in-law and sister-in-law Robert and Rose Maas; brothers-in-law Jerry Hilgers, Don Moonen, John Nalevanko, Fred Segner Jr.; nephew Tom Segner.

Carol is survived by her loving family: children Randy (Vicki) Maas of California, Cindy (Jim) VanWinkle of Red Wing, Ron (Cindy) Maas of Waconia, Marty (Mary) Maas of Texas, Jody (Jay) Fellows of Arizona; grandchildren Matthew and Bradley VanWinkle, Ryan (Kim) Maas, Jennifer Harold, Jennifer (Dave) Swanson, Zachary and Abby Fellows, Dennis Smith; great-grandchildren Gavin VanWinkle, Audrey and Calvin Swanson; brothers and sisters-in-law Leon and Judy Hoen of Cologne, Kevin and Marge Hoen of Cologne; sisters-in-law Eileen Nalevanko of Long Lake, Marilyn Hilgers of Waconia, Arlys (Don) Knopick of Crystal, Bonnie Moonen of St. Bonifacius, Dianne Segner of St. Bonifacius; nieces, nephews, other relatives and many dear friends.

Serving as casket bearers are Carol’s grandchildren.

Arrangements with the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia. www.johnsonfh.com