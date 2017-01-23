Helen J. Johnson, age 82 of Watertown, passed away Saturday, January 14, 2017 at the Elim Home in Watertown.

Memorial service Saturday, January 28, 2017 at 3 p.m. at Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia with Rev. Dave Solberg as officiant. Gathering of family and friends one hour prior to the service.

Helen J. Johnson was born December 28, 1934 in St. Paul, the daughter of Dewey and Helen (Head) Johnson. Helen attended the Montrose High School. On December 12, 1965, Helen was united in marriage with Marlow Johnson.

Helen was an amazing and strong person with the most beautiful singing voice. She had a tremendous amount of love and spirit. Helen never went anywhere without making someone laugh or without forming a new friendship. She welcomed all who came into her home with a gracious smile and a hug. Helen’s love for her family and friends was abundant and unconditional.

Helen enjoyed knitting, reading and visiting with family and friends.

Helen is preceded in death by her parents; son David Elletson; grandsons Joshua Johnson and James Johnson.

Helen is survived by her loving family: husband Marlow Johnson; children Gordon “Butch” Elletson and his wife Jackeyline, Gayle Adams and her husband Richard, Daniel Elletson, Cynthia Dullnig and her husband Les, Catherine Elletson, Gregory Johnson, Patricia Gravelle, Brenda Littfin; 23 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law Eunice Sorenson and Rose Strege.

