Kathleen Ruth Kearney

Kathleen Ruth (Biermann) Kearney, age 67, of Prior Lake, Minnesota, passed away on Thursday, January 19, 2017, at St. Francis Regional Medical Center in Shakopee, Minnesota.

Funeral services were held on Monday, January 23, 2017, 11 a.m., at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Norwood Young America, Minnesota. Pastor Eric Hutchison officiated. Organist was Rita Luecke. Soloist was Pastor Eric Hutchison, singing “The Lord’s Prayer.” Special music by Vince Gill was “Go Rest High On That Mountain.” Congregational hymns were “Amazing Grace,” “The Lord Is My Shepherd,” and “How Great Thou Art.”

Casket bearers were Adam McDonald, Christopher Biermann, Jonathan Biermann, Aron Teppo, Justin Schuster, Quintin Biermann, Spencer Biermann, Lincoln Biermann.

Kathleen Ruth (Biermann) Kearney was born on October 15, 1949, in Glencoe, Minnesota, the daughter of Lawrence and Ruth (Horrmann) Biermann. She was baptized on October 30, 1949, by Rev. Schaller and later was confirmed in her faith as a youth on May 4, 1963, by Rev. Plocher both at St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church in Helen Township, Glencoe, Minnesota.

Kathleen grew up on the family farm in rural Glencoe and was active in 4-H. She received her education at District 53 from 1st to 3rd grade, St. John’s Evangelical Parochial School from 4th to 8th grade and Glencoe High School from 9th to 12th grade, graduating with the Class of 1967.

Kathleen was united in marriage to John Kearney on November 21, 1986, by Rev. Henry Fry at St John’s Lutheran Church in Young America, Minnesota. Kathleen and John made their home in Prior Lake, Minnesota where they shared over 30 years of marriage.

Throughout the years of her employment, Kathleen always worked in the helping profession where she was a wonderful caregiver. She worked at several nursing homes and hospitals including Glenhaven Nursing Home in Glencoe, Glen Lake Hospital in Chanhassen, Rice Hospital in Willmar, and Fairview Hospital in Edina. After leaving Fairview, Kathleen went to work at the Minnesota Correctional Facility in Shakopee as a Correctional Counselor until she retired in 1992.

Kathleen loved maintaining her flower gardens, watching the many birds that landed on their deck, and watching all the wildlife that frequented the pond across the road. It was not uncommon for her to get out her binoculars to watch, (and count) the many ducks, geese, deer, or the occasional slow moving turtle that moved around the pond or crossed the road to wander on their yard.

Kathleen always had a smile on her face, she loved to laugh, and she loved to make other people laugh. Family was the most important to Kathleen and always came first for her. As families grew, she became the beloved “Auntie” to her many nieces and nephews, all of who loved their special times with Auntie and Uncle John. Kathleen never forgot anyone’s special day, whether a birthday, a wedding, an anniversary, or a new job, and always was sure to send just the “right” card. (The Hallmark Co. will miss her as well!) Throughout her life, Kathleen always demonstrated her love and concern for all of her family through her many calls and visits, offering her care and support to everyone when they needed it. She often times said that she would “plug in another hotline” when she felt that some extra prayers were needed. Kathleen was strong in her faith in the Lord and was a firm believer in the power of prayer!

Kathleen passed away on Thursday, January 19, 2017, at St. Francis Regional Medical Center in Shakopee, Minnesota, at the age of 67 years, 3 months and 4 days. Blessed be her memory.

Kathleen is survived by her husband, John Kearney of Prior Lake, MN; mother, Ruth Biermann of Norwood Young America, MN; siblings, Bruce Biermann of Hopkins, MN, Bradford Biermann and his wife Sara of Mound, MN, Patrice Thomas of Litchfield, MN, Brian Biermann and his wife Kari of Hamburg, MN; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Frank and Rosemary Kearney of Prior Lake, MN; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Steve Kearney of Seattle, WA, Mary Jane Ryan and her husband Gerry of Panama City Beach, FL, Judy Kearney and her husband Rick Redetzke of Bloomington, MN, David Kearney and his girlfriend Lori Broen of Hopkins, MN, Mike Kearney of Bloomington, MN; nieces and nephews, Jessica McDonald and her husband Adam of Shakopee, MN, Christopher Biermann and his fiancée Sehaj Sethi of Astoria, NY, Jonathan Biermann and his wife Laura of Hopkins, MN, Valerie Teppo and her husband Aron of Petersburg, ND, Stephanie Schuster and her husband Justin of Buffalo, MN, Quintin Biermann and his fiancée Meghan Dohman of Roslyn, SD, Spencer Biermann of Fort Bliss, TX, Lincoln Biermann of Roslyn, SD, Meagan Kearney of Eden Prairie, MN, Courtney Algama and her husband Shenal of St. Michael, MN; great nieces and nephews, Duncan McDonald, Jaemon McDonald, Ewan McDonald, Caroline McDonald, Jasper Biermann, Angelo Kearney, Amelia Kearney, Anita Kearney, Patrick Kearney, Hayden Algamo; aunts, Rose Kroeger of Lake Crystal, MN, Harriett Bergs of Glencoe, MN; other relatives and many friends.

Kathleen is preceded in death by her father, Lawrence Biermann; brothers-in-law, Lane Thomas and John Fritts; and sister-in-law, Heidi Kearney.

Arrangements by the Paul-McBride Funeral Chapel of Norwood Young America, MN. Online obituaries and guest book available at www.hantge.com. Please click on Obituaries/Guest Book.