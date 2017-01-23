Paul “Chumly” Scheuble, age 48 of Waconia, MN, was welcomed into Heaven by his daughter Lucy on Jan. 19, 2017.

Paul was a lifelong member of the Waconia Community and Trinity Lutheran Church. He was the loving husband of Vici, awesome and proud father to Sally and Mac. He was owner of Chumly’s Bar in Waconia and 4 Star Distributing.

Paul had a smile that could light up a room and was often the life of the party. He enjoyed traveling with his family and challenging any off road course out there with anyone of his jeeps. He loved socializing with his “Chumly’s Family” and also getting away from it all on his Harley Davidson Motorcycle. Every year it was tradition, you would find Paul in the beer garden at the Carver County Fair. He also volunteered his time with the Waconia Lions and was always there to lend a helping hand to anyone in need.

Paul will be deeply missed by his family and many, many, many friends.

“To the world you are a dad, to our family you are the world.”

Paul was preceded in death by his daughter Lucy Scheuble and mother Ginni Klein.

He is survived by his wife Vici Scheuble; daughter Sally Scheuble and son Mac Scheuble; father and step mother Ron and LeAnn Scheuble; father-in-law and mother-in-Law Ozzie and Donna Moonen; many more family and friends.

Social gathering of family and friends Thursday, Jan. 26th from 4-8 p.m.

Funeral services held on Friday, Jan. 27th at 3 p.m. Family will visit with guests two hours prior to service. All services at Trinity Lutheran Church in Waconia, MN.

In lieu of flowers, memorials to Team Chum Chum at any Klein Bank location.

Arrangements with the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia. www.johnsonfh.com