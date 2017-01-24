Crusaders battle Raiders

< >

In a showdown between last year’s co-champs of the Minnesota River Conference, the Mayer Lutheran Crusaders and Raiders of Norwood Young America battled Thursday night. While both teams showed why they are at the top of the conference, NYA pulled away with the 78-58 win.

“Norwood is a really, really good team,” coach Kris Gustin said. “They came out and certainly earned that win.”

The Raiders started out hot, pulling ahead 11-0 to start the game. Unfazed, the Crusaders clamped down on defense and got back into the game. A drive by Mya Chmielewski and a three-pointer from Emilee Gustin got Mayer Lutheran on the scoreboard, before steals by Chmielewski and Sophie Flucas, as well as a block by Chmielewski, put the Crusaders on the offensive to draw within four.

Norwood Young America started to pull away once more, but Mayer Lutheran’s strong play in transition kept the game close. Emilee Gustin passed the ball up to Maddy Hucky for a score on the fast break, then a hustle play from Chmielewski resulted in a steal and another score from Hucky.

“She’s a great on ball defender,” Kris Gustin said of Chmielewski. “She’s athletic and has great anticipation.”

Strong play from Raiders’ center Bren Fox was tough to stop in the first half, as the junior post player scored inside and at the free throw line.

The Crusaders found scoring at the free throw line in a different way however. Finding a hole in the zone, Hucky set up shop at the charity stripe and made several mid-range jumpers from the line.

Though Hucky was able to hit some key shots and Emilee Gustin connected on a few three-pointers, Mayer Lutheran fell behind in part due to shooting woes. The Crusaders moved the ball well around the arc, but many of the open looks clanged off the rim and Mayer Lutheran went into the break trailing 41-26.

In the second half, the pressure from Mayer Lutheran created havoc on the backcourt of Norwood Young America (the Crusaders finished with 14 steals), forcing turnovers and timeouts. But foul trouble and inconsistent shooting kept the Crusaders from climbing back into the game. Mayer Lutheran usually shoots well from deep, but only managed to make six of 29 attempts in the loss (20 percent). Had some of the shots dropped, the game could have been different, which Mayer Lutheran hopes happens when the two teams meet again Feb. 14.

Emilee Gustin led the Crusaders with 24 points, knocking down six three-pointers. Hucky finished with 17 points and hauled in eight rebounds.

MLHS 75 Cleveland 36

A sub par first half kept Cleveland hanging around with a 37-27 score at half, but Mayer Lutheran found a rhythm in the second frame to pull away with the 75-36 win.

“We struggled a bit in the first half,” Kris Gustin said. “Our defense didn’t play as well as I would have liked.”

The Crusaders moved the ball well in the win, dishing out 23 assists. Emilee Gustin led the way with seven, followed by Hucky (5), Nicole Klaustermeier (4), Chmielewski (2), Kate Strehlke (2), Katelyn Shipler (2) and Olivia Quiram (1).

Emilee Gustin pushed much of the offense early, scoring eight points and divvying out six assists in the opening frame.

Chmielewski led all scorers with 25, followed by Klaustermeier (12), Emilee Gustin (11), Hucky (11), Quiram (6), Flucas (5), Symone Jopp (5) and Brooke Paulsrud (2).

Chmielewski and Strehlke led the effort on the glass with eight and seven rebounds respectively, and Hucky led the Crusaders with five steals.