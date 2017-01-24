Daryl Leon Toenges, 74, of Norwood/Young America, MN passed away on January 15, 2017 in Mesa, AZ. Daryl and Jean reside in Mesa, AZ during the winter months and Norwood, MN during the summer months.

He was born October 19, 1942 in Albert Lea, MN, attended and graduated from Alden High School, attended Mankato Commercial College with a degree in Accounting. Daryl married Jean Hoyt on October 27, 1963. He served in the US Army from 1966-1968.

Daryl is survived by his wife Jean and three children Michael (Kelly), Brian (Stephanie) and Shelia Halstead (Jim); seven grandchildren, Linde, Grant, Emily Toenges, Jackson, Charlie Toenges, Larissa, Jordan Halstead; and also his sister, Annette Johnson.

He was preceded in death by his parents Linde and Leon Toenges; grandparents William and Marie Toenges.

He thrived on attending his grandchildren’s sporting events and activities. He was the one that always gave the encouragement to try and do different things in life and experience them to their fullest. He enjoyed coming to the farm and helping with anything big or little and also enjoyed the wood working projects, painting, golfing, traveling, friends and anything to keep him busy. He was active in Jaycees, church, planning commission for the city of Norwood Young America. Daryl was a loving, caring, supportive husband, father and grandfather.

Services in Mesa were held January 19, 2017, 2 p.m. at Victory Lutheran Church, 5946 E. University Dr., Mesa, AZ 85205. There will be additional services scheduled in Minnesota at a later date. Daryl will be laid to rest in Greenwood Cemetery in Glenville Minnesota. Arrangements under the direction of Mariposa Gardens Memorial Park and Funeral Care, Mesa, AZ.

