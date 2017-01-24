Freshman senator takes oath of office to kick off session

Sen. Scott Jensen and legislative assistant Bailey Strand discuss the daily agenda. (Submitted photo)

The newest senator to represent Carver County took the oath of office on Jan. 3.

Sen. Scott Jensen, R-Chaska, took the oath of office alongside all 66 of his Senate colleagues to kick off the 2017 legislative session.

Jensen, a medical doctor, was named Vice Chair of the Health and Human Services Finance and Policy Committee. In this role, Jensen will help lead the discussion on sustainable and affordable health care options for Minnesotans.

“Health care was the single most common issue I talked about with my constituents during the election,” Jensen said. “As a medical professional, I understand firsthand the faults in our system. I will work tirelessly to fix our insurance market to provide the most options and best care for all Minnesotans.”

Jensen will also serve on the Committee on Health and Human Services Reform Finance and Policy, Higher Education Finance and Policy, and Transportation Finance and Policy. He said he looks forward to engaging in critical debates with fellow members and deriving the best solutions for Minnesotans in the process.

Jensen has brought on Bailey Strand as his legislative assistant. Strand has a variety of responsibilities that are critical to the senator’s work, including providing background information to better understand the challenges facing each committee and handling all constituent services.

Strand joins the senator’s team as a recent graduate of Benedictine College, where she studied political science. She spent four months interning for the Family Research Council in Washington, D.C., and, upon returning to Minnesota, worked for the Senate Victory Fund on Sen. Paul Anderson’s campaign in District 44.

Strand is a Chisago Lakes native and is passionate about education, first amendment, and social policy issues, as well as welfare reform and natural resources.

Jensen said he welcomes constituents to contact his office by phone at 651-296-3988 or by email at [email protected].